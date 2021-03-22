USB-C found favor among users soon after its inception in 2014, thanks to its frustration-free, symmetrical design. The convenient connection type gradually made its way to phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming mice across every major consumer electronics brand.

Falling in line with the USB-C trend, many gaming peripheral companies have released detachable USB-C mice. Some mice featuring USB-C connections are wireless, only using the USB-C connection to charge. Other USB-C mice use USB-C cables to power themselves and transfer data.

Here are a few of the best detachable USB-C mouse options currently available.

Best ergonomic gaming option

Corsair Dark Core RGB

Image via Corsair

The Corsair Dark Core RGB gaming mouse connects via the included 2.4GHz wireless transmitter, Bluetooth 4.0, or USB-C cable.

Corsair’s ergonomic gaming option is one of the most fully-featured options on the list. The sensor featured in the Dark Core achieves up to 18,000 DPI and has a one-millisecond polling rate. The eight programmable buttons come in handy for gaming, especially the DPI shift button that is optimized specifically for sniping in first-person shooter games.

The Dark Core features around 24 hours of continuous battery usage, which is lower than the MX Master 3. If you end up running low on battery, you can always switch to the wired mode by plugging in the USB-C cable.

This mouse has an aggressively ergonomic form factor you might expect from a gaming mouse. It is a little bit smaller than the Logitech MX Master 3 and features a more nimble, low-profile design. The form factor is perfect for gaming and should remain comfortable throughout long gaming sessions.

As a bonus, this product comes with RGB lighting options. You can adjust the lighting across nine different zones and customize effects using Corsair’s iCue software.

For those looking to pick up a solid wireless ergonomic gaming mouse with USB-C connectivity, the Dark Core is one of the best options on the market.

Best productivity option

Logitech MX Master 3

Image via Logitech

The Logitech MX Master 3 is a high-end wireless mouse designed for precision and productivity. It connects to your mobile devices using either Bluetooth Low Energy technology or your PC via 2.4GHz wireless technology. Logitech’s MX Master 3 charges via a USB-C cable.

Logitech’s proprietary sensor makes the MX Master 3 a versatile and travel-ready mouse. The mouse sensor achieves up to 4,000 DPI and works well regardless of what surface you use it on, thanks to Logitech’s Darkfield technology. Logitech boasts that it can even work on glass when needed, a rare feat for optical mice. The added flexibility of using this mouse on a variety of surfaces ensures it’s ready for the office and beyond.

Seven customizable buttons make this mouse perfect for productivity tasks and casual gaming. Logitech’s MX Master 3 also features an ergonomic shape that makes it comfortable for many hours at a time.

On a full charge, this mouse’s 500 mAh battery can run for 70 days before needing to be recharged with the included USB-C charging cable. If you are running low on juice, just one minute of charging will net you 3 hours of use.

The MX Master 3 is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. You can even pair it to multiple devices and use a button to switch between the various devices quickly. The flexible connectivity options make the MX Master 3 a perfect mouse for anyone working on a laptop and a desktop simultaneously.

Thanks to its ergonomic shape and flexible sensor, this USB-C-enabled mouse delivers a comfortable experience for anyone engaged in long hours of productivity work.

Best gaming option

SteelSeries Aerox 3

Image via SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Aerox 3 is a lightweight gaming mouse designed for peak performance. It comes in wired and wireless versions.

The wired version of this mouse uses a detachable USB-C cable as both a charging and a data cable. The wireless version of this mouse charges via the USB-C cable and connects to your PC via a 2.4GHz transmitter or Bluetooth 5.0.

This mouse features a TrueMove Core sensor designed with performance and accuracy in mind. The sensor is capable of up to 8,500 CPI, which isn’t quite as high as Corsair’s DPI capabilities but is high enough for most games.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 only weighs 57 grams due to its partially exposed design that vaguely resembles a honeycomb. Despite the internal components being exposed, the Aerox 3 remains safe from dust and water due to SteelSeries’ IP54 water-resistant AquaBarrier technology.

Like the Corsair option, this mouse features customizable RGB lighting. Users can sync their lighting profile with other SteelSeries products using the SteelSeries PrismSync engine.

The wireless version of this mouse features up to a 200-hour battery life before needing a charge, which is better than the Dark Core but worse than the MX Master 3.

If you are looking for a lightweight, USB-C-powered gaming mouse, the Steelseries Aerox 3 is a good product to consider. The wired version of this mouse is arguably one of the best USB-C gaming mice currently available.

Best customizable option

Ultra Custom Wireless Ergo

Image via Pwnage

The Pwnage Ultra Custom Wireless Ergo is a mouse that allows for maximum user customization. This mouse charges via a USB-C cable that can also be used for wired mode gaming when needed.

When you purchase the Ultra Custom Wireless Ergo, you will be able to make several aesthetic and functional choices about your new mouse. Buyers can select different cover types, mouse button covers, and DPI button covers, all of which come in various colors. No other mouse grants buyers this level of customization.

Depending on which cover option you choose, this mouse weighs between 65 and 73 grams. The weight of the Ergo is heavier than the SteelSeries option but is still an impressively light mouse.

Pwnage’s Ultra Custom comes with a fairly attractive feature set. The battery life on this mouse lasts about 40 hours of gaming and takes about an hour to charge. It comes with other desirable features like its 100-percent PTFE feet that provide a smooth glide, a 16,000 DPI sensor, and six programmable buttons.

If you are looking for the most customizable detachable USB-C mouse, look no further than the Pwnage Ultra Custom Wireless Ergo.

