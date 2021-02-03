No matter how good your graphics card or monitor is, you can’t have a truly immersive experience without great sound.

There are countless speaker systems available, ranging from 7.1 surround sound systems to high-end gaming headsets and smaller earbuds. You don’t need to spend much to get sound that will improve your gaming experience

You can get computer speakers with decent sound quality and stylish designs for as low as $50. They aren’t the loudest speakers with the most resonant bass or best clarity, but they will work well enough for casual gaming, movies, and music.

Here is a list of the best computer speakers under $50.

Creative Pebble Plus 2.1

Image via Amazon

The Creative Pebble Plus 2.1 epitomizes outstanding value because of its design and sound quality. It comes with left and right speakers, each with two-inch drivers with a two-watt output. Each speaker has a spherical shape with the top cut off to reveal gold drivers angled at 45 degrees. The right speaker houses the power and volume button with cables feeding the other components.

The subwoofer has a simple black-box shape with a downward-firing four-watt, four-inch driver. There’s also a port at the bottom to improve the sound quality. This speaker set is USB powered and uses a standard 3.5-millimeter connection.

There are some drawbacks in this price range, like the lack of a dedicated bass control or wireless capability. Most people won’t care because the Pebble Plus 2.1 can match more expensive speakers’ sound quality for a fraction of the price.

Logitech Z150

Image via Amazon

The Logitech Z150 speakers provide clear sound for a low price. They have a relatively non-descript matte black box-style appearance favored by many budget speakers and don’t stand out at all. At least the six-watt drivers’ performance in each speaker does a good job for this price point. The volume level is impressive, and it has decent sound quality with enough bass to improve on built-in laptop speakers.

These speakers are fairly basic, and there’s no wireless capability. All you get is a 3.5-millimeter jack to connect to your devices and an AUX port to connect your headset. The left speaker houses the volume control, but it doesn’t work with headsets. If you want to adjust the volume when using a headset, you have to do it in your device’s system settings.

Elegiant 10W Speakers

Image via Amazon

The Elegiant speakers are a better choice if you’re looking for RGB lighting and Bluetooth capability. This 2.0 speaker set has the standard black rectangular shape used by many computer speakers, but it has LED rings and silver trim to make it stand out. The system is powered by a USB cable or five-volt outlet and connects to your PC with a 3.5-millimeter jack. You can also connect your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth 5.0.

Each speaker has a five-watt output, and the right speaker houses the buttons for the volume and power. For such small speakers, they have an acceptable sound quality and deep bass without much distortion.

Cyber Acoustics CA-3090

Image via Amazon

The Cyber Acoustics CA-3090 2.1 sound system gives you a lot of bang for your buck and looks sleek. The satellite speakers house two-inch drivers and come with a glossy black finish and metallic accents. They also come with a four-inch subwoofer in a black, ported box with dedicated bass control.

The satellites put out two-watts each, and the subwoofer pushes nine-watts for a total RMS rating of nine-watts. The CA-3090 also comes with a handy control pod, which isn’t common at this price. It has a blue light to let you know when it’s on or off and contains the power switch, volume controls, an AUX input, and a 3.5-millimeter jack.

There’s no wireless capability, and the cables are a bit short. Otherwise, this speaker set performs admirably when you consider the low cost.

Amazon Basics USB-Powered PC Computer Speakers

Image via Amazon

The Amazon Basics speakers present good-quality at a budget-friendly price. Despite the low price, they still look fantastic with a black lampshade shape and silver accents. There are also thin light strips running along the base for added flash.

Each speaker has a 1.2-watt driver for a total output of 2.4-watts RMS power. The in-line volume control, USB, and 3.5-millimeter jack sit on a single cable that splits to connect to your PC. These speakers are strictly USB powered with no on or off switch, so you have to disconnect them entirely if you want to turn them off.

You won’t get professional-grade sound from these speakers, but they are certainly better than built-in monitor speakers. They also have a rubberized base, so they’ll stay in place and won’t topple over.

Creative Stage Air

Image via Amazon

The Creative Stage Air is a compact soundbar with wireless capability. It can easily fit under your monitor at only 2.8-inches tall. A black grille dominates the front of the speaker and covers the dual five-watt drivers. The controls for the power, volume, and Bluetooth are located on the right side.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2 and a 3.5-millimeter jack. There’s also a USB port if you want to play music directly from a memory stick. Creative’s Stage Air uses a Mini-USB port to charge, and Creative claims that it has six-hours of life from the 2200mAh battery.

The Creative Stage Air is a perfect solution if you hate pesky cables everywhere. It has terrific sound quality for the price, and you can also play music from your smartphone and other Bluetooth devices. The downside is that it isn’t very portable.

Logitech S120

Image via Amazon

The Logitech S120 speakers have been around for ages and have a reputation for their balance of price and performance. They lack some modern features like wireless connectivity and inline controls but make up for it with impressive durability. These speakers have a thin, sculpted shape with black mesh covering the drivers.

This no-frills speaker set is straightforward to set up. Just plug in the power adapter, and plug the 3.5-millimeter jack into your computer, console, or smartphone. There are no individual bass or treble controls. Instead, there is a volume control knob and an AUX port to plug in your headset. Each 2.2-watt speaker has sufficient clarity and sound quality for the price, but it may be better to look elsewhere if you need deeper bass.