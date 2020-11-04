Best budget streaming webcams

If you’re working in a virtual environment, a webcam is an essential piece of equipment. You may also be a streamer who needs a webcam to get your channel off the ground. Either way, there are countless choices at different prices and with additional capabilities.

The good news is that whether you’re a professional or an amateur, you don’t have to fork out large sums of money to get a decent webcam. It’s possible to get full HD quality and other features at an affordable price.

Here are some of the best budget cameras for streaming.

Logitech C922x

Image via Amazon

The Logitech C922X is perfect for streamers because of its great price and specs. This webcam can record in full HD 1080p at 30fps, and it can also record in 720p at 60fps. It also comes with a broad, 78-degree field of view and built-in autofocus and light correction for a clearer picture.

The C922X has a sleek black design with dual microphones on each side of the lens. Streamers will also love that it comes with a three-month trial version of XSplit broadcasting software. You can try different backgrounds and use other tools to make slick recordings for your viewers. This webcam comes with Logitech’s stand, which can work on any computer screen or even on a tripod. It’s a fantastic all-around performer with superb picture quality.

Microsoft Q2F-00013

Image via Amazon

The Microsoft Q2F-00013 has a black and silver finish and looks like a CCTV camera for your computer screen. It comes with a flexible rubber mounting system and can rotate to 360-degrees. The Q2F-00013 comes standard with 720p recording but can reach 1080p with third-party software. Recording in 1080p can also strain your computer, so you have to ensure you have enough power for it.

This camera has a large, 75-degree field of view, and it also has a built-in high fidelity microphone with excellent recording quality. It’s designed to work with Skype and Lync and features TrueColor technology with face tracking to enhance the video quality. Microsoft’s Q2F-00013 is an affordable way to get into streaming.

Razer Kiyo

Image via Amazon

The Razer Kiyo streaming webcam has a futuristic disc design and is perfect for streaming Call of Duty or Zoom meetings. One of its best features is the light ring that encircles the lens. This light eliminates the need for a separate lighting rig and does a great job of illuminating your face evenly. Many of this camera’s features are customizable, and you can adjust the white balance, contrast, saturation, and brightness and save them to different profiles.

The Razer Kiyo can record in 1080 full HD at 30fps and 720p at 60fps. You can also switch between manual and automatic focus. The pinhole microphone does an excellent job of voice recording, and there’s also a small LED to notify you when the camera is on. The mounting attachment is quite bulky and might get in the way of some people’s screens. The problem can be rectified easily with some minor adjustments. Overall, the Razer Kiyo is one of the best webcams for beginner streamers.

AUKEYPC-LM1

Image via Amazon

The Aukey PC-LM1 may be inexpensive, but it still has enough features for budding streamers. It has a similar look to the Logitech 922X with a glossy black rectangular shape and microphones on each camera lens side. This webcam can record in 1080 HD at 30fps and comes with a 65-degree viewing angle. There’s no built-in way to adjust the color settings, but you can easily download apps to get the job done.

The noise-canceling microphones do an excellent job of filtering out background noise, but it’s hard to hear the stereo effect because they are so close together. Mounting is easy thanks to the two-clip hinge design that works well monitors and can also stand independently or on a tripod. The Aukey is perfect if you want to stream Fortnite or Apex Legends but have a tight budget.

AVerMedia Live Streamer CAM 313 PW313

Image via Amazon

As the name suggests, the Avermedia Live Streamer is an affordable webcam built for streaming. It’s easy to set up and works with any computer with a USB 2.0 port. A cool feature is the free CAM engine software that allows you to change settings like sharpness and brightness easily. It also has some built-in filters called Face Effects to play around with.

When it comes to performance, the Avermedia camera is all business. It comes in a cylindrical shape with a dual-sided microphone and a slider to block the camera when not in use. The mounting system has a hinged design and allows the camera to rotate 360-degrees. Video quality sticks to 1080p at 30fps. The intuitive software and privacy shutter are welcome extras and add to a reliable product’s appeal at this price.

NexiGo Streaming Webcam

Image via Amazon

The NexiGo Streaming Webcam also uses a light ring to remove shadows and illuminate your face. What’s even better is that there are three settings to adjust the brightness for the perfect shots. It also features an auto-focus system and has H.264 encoding to compress video files for smoother streaming. The dual noise-canceling microphones also do a fantastic job of removing background sounds.

As with many of the cameras on this list, the default resolution is 1080p at 30fps. The microphone on this webcam has some background noise, but it should be good enough for game streamers who distract their audience with League of Legends or Red Dead Online.

Logitech StreamCam

Image via Amazon

The Logitech Streamcam is more expensive than the other webcams on this list but offers full HD 1080p at 60fps instead of 30fps. It also comes with two mounts, including a tabletop tripod and a hinged mount for the screen’s top. The Logitech Capture software is also included and comes with many brilliant features to help you make polished content.

Compared to most webcams, the Logitech Streamcam has a unique look with an inverted bell-shape. It still performs well, and the dual microphones record clear sound while keeping out unnecessary noise. Since this webcam uses USB-C and requires lots of processing power for 1080p recording, you’ll need a reasonably modern computer to get the best out of it. The price may seem high, but the included accessories and software make it excellent value.