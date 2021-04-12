Many popular gaming mice sit on the premium end of the market with cutting-edge features and high pricing. However, there’s no need to make a large investment to get a gaming mouse with features to suit your needs. Budget mice come in a range of shapes and sizes with features like customizable profiles and wireless connectivity.

Major brands like Logitech, Razer, and SteelSeries have affordable mice in their lineups with capable features. Many of these companies’ budget options come in at surprisingly fair prices considering what they have to offer. Budget gaming mice are available from the most popular brands for less than $100 and some as low as $50.

Here are the best budget gaming mice currently available.

Best overall

SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless

Image via SteelSeries

Wireless gaming mice often come at a premium over their wired counterparts, putting them out of reach for some users. The SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless is pricier than its wired sibling, but it’s more affordable than other wireless options like a Logitech G Pro Wireless.

For a budget mouse, the Rival 3 Wireless has a surprising amount of premium features to match more expensive mice on the market. SteelSeries uses its TrueMove Air branded PixArt sensor with a 1000Hz polling rate and 18,000 CPI. The SteelSeries mechanical switches are also durable and have a 60 million click lifespan.

Having two connectivity options is an excellent feature because the mouse can connect with or without a dongle. The dongle uses SteelSeries’ Quantum 2.0 system, ensuring a smooth connection by automatically switching to the best frequency. Some users will find it easier to use the Bluetooth connection for productivity tasks because it doesn’t require a dongle and uses less battery power.

One of the common issues with budget gaming mice is battery life. The Rival 3 Wireless eliminates this problem by using either one or two AA batteries to function. The single-battery option cuts down the weight for users who prefer a lighter mouse but reduces battery life. Using two batteries adds heft to the mouse but allows more playing time. SteelSeries claims the Rival 3 Wireless can last up to 400 hours with two batteries and all the power-saving features turned active.

Nothing is exciting about the looks of the Rival 3 Wireless. It comes in full black with programmable RGB lighting around the scroll wheel. Aside from the scroll wheel, the Rival 3 Wireless has the usual four buttons and an additional CPI adjustment button behind the scroll wheel.

Best ergonomic

Razer DeathAdder Essential

Image via Razer

Razer’s Deathadder range has been around for some time and earned a reputation for comfort. The Razer DeathAdder Essential is the budget mouse in the range and retains many features that made its siblings famous. Its shape has a natural fit for most right-handed users, and the buttons are intuitively placed and easy to reach.

In terms of design, the DeathAdder Essential is more about simple functionality than having chart-topping features. It has a standard five-button design with the left and right mouse buttons, a scroll wheel, and two side buttons. All buttons use Omron mechanical switches with an estimated lifespan of around 10 million clicks.

Razer cut some corners to keep the DeathAdder Essential’s price reasonable. The PixArt PAW3328 has a 1000Hz polling rate, but it only goes up to 6,400 DPI. Razer also limited the RGB lighting to its signature green color, and the 5.9-foot braided cable isn’t detachable like on other models.

Despite its no-frills design, Razer’s DeathAdder Essential is a comfortable mouse with a decent sensor that keeps up in most games. Its excellent price also makes it the most affordable way to get a Razer mouse.

Best MMO

Logitech G600

Image via Logitech

The Logitech G600 offers twelve easily reachable side buttons for MMO players. The extra buttons sit on the mouse’s left side in a four-by-three grid orientation. All buttons are labeled and have angular shapes, making them easy to find without checking visually.

Another innovative feature is the ability to map secondary functions to the keys. There’s a button called the G-Shift sitting behind the scroll wheel that allows users to access the buttons’ secondary functions. When G-Shift is set up correctly, the twelve side buttons have up to 24 functions.

G Hub is used to control most of the G600’s features. Logitech’s app can configure the RGB lighting on the side buttons, set up profiles, and program secondary mouse functions. Although G Hub can create multiple profiles, only one can save to the mouse. Users can program their desired DPI using G Hub and switch between DPI settings on the fly using the dedicated mouse button.

Despite a flexible feature set, there are a couple of factors to consider before buying the G600. The added buttons make the G600 bulkier than the average gaming mouse, and it might not be comfortable for some users. This mouse is designed for MMO games, and FPS players who won’t use the extra buttons will be better served by some of the other mice on this list.

Best lightweight

Glorious Model O

Image via Glorious

Glorious’ Model O is one of the lightest mice around, thanks to its weight-saving honeycomb design. The honeycomb design cuts the Model O’s weight down to 58 grams, making it ideal for competitive shooters like VALORANT and CS:GO.

Apart from the honeycomb design, the Glorious Model O’s features are fairly standard. The Model O has a symmetrical shape with thumb buttons on the left side only. Users can adjust the DPI with the button behind the scroll wheel, but the visual indicator sits under the mouse and isn’t accessible in the middle of a game. Both the sides and scroll wheel feature RGB lighting that’s configured using the Model O software.

For such a cheap mouse, the Glorious Model O has a high-quality sensor and durable switches. Glorious’ Model O has a Pixart PMW3360 sensor with a 1000Hz polling rate and up to 12,000 DPI. Like the DeathAdder Essential, it uses Omron switches.

One of the best things about the Glorious Model O is its customization options. It comes in black or white, and users can choose between a matte or glossy finish. Glorious offers accessories like spare feet, a bungie, and paracord USB cables. Users can buy extra cables in bright colors like Majin Pink, Cobalt Blue, Purple Reign, and Crimson Red.

Best ambidextrous

SteelSeries Sensei 310

Image via SteelSeries

One of the best budget gaming mice for left-handed players is the SteelSeries Sensei 310. It has a truly ambidextrous shape with buttons on each side to cater to right-handed and left-handed users. The sides are textured for a better grip and make it easy to find the buttons. Users can disable the side buttons they aren’t using to avoid misclicks.

Considering the Sensei 310’s low price tag, the sensor is impressive. It has a PixArt sensor branded as TrueMove3 delivering up to 12,000 CPI and a 1,000Hz polling rate. SteelSeries claims the sensor offers one-to-one tracking up to 3,500 CPI. One-to-one tracking ensures that the cursor moves according to the exact moments of the mouse.

Another great attribute of the Sensei 310 is its build quality. It has a solid feel despite weighing just 91 grams. Just like the DeathAdder Essential and the Glorious Model O, it uses Omron switches that can endure millions of clicks. There are two RGB zones, including the logo and scroll wheel, and they are individually configured with the SteelSeries Engine app.

The SteelSeries Sensei 310 excels in form and function and is comfortable for all users. The only gripe is the lack of a braided cable.