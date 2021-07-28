Gaming experiences are often defined by the components that create them. For many console gamers, a wireless controller is a necessity in creating the ultimate gaming experience. When it comes to gaming with a mouse and keyboard, there are two ways to achieve that wireless experience: wireless 2.4GHz USB adapters and Bluetooth.

Bluetooth is often frowned upon by gamers because of the amount of latency it introduces between player inputs and the PC. In short, when you move your Bluetooth mouse to the right, your computer will respond about 10 milliseconds later as opposed to the one millisecond response time a 2.4GHz connection provides.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a gaming mouse that has Bluetooth functionality, you’re often going to pay for the 2.4GHz USB functionality along with it simply because manufacturers can’t sell wireless gaming mice without being USB capable. That said, some of the mice on this list will be budget-friendly, so if you’re in the market for a Bluetooth gaming mouse for the sake of saving money, we got you covered.

Here are the best Bluetooth mice for gaming.

Best overall Bluetooth mouse

Image via Razer

If claw gripping isn’t your style, the Basilisk X Hyperspeed functions much in the same way as the Orochi V2, but with a wider and heavier design at 83 grams without batteries. With batteries, this mouse reaches a weight of 106 grams, which will be a positive or a negative, depending on the personal preferences of each user.

For palm grip players, in particular, the heavier feel might provide a far more satisfying experience when gaming and makes the Basilisk X Hyperspeed a worthy consideration for FPS players who prefer a more weighty feel to their gaming experience.

The Basilisk X Hyperspeed has a 16K DPI optical laser, six programmable buttons, and a battery life of 450 hours when using Bluetooth, all for under $70

Best MMO Bluetooth mouse

Image via Logitech

For MMO players, the Logitech G G604 Lightspeed offers a more expensive option to suit your needs. With six total side buttons, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, and a 16K optical sensor, this mouse is perfect for gamers who are seeking a high-quality option to keep their right hand busy with macros and camera control at the same time.

The G604 comes with the benefit of a free software update for all customers through the G HUB that turns the 16K sensor into a HERO 25K sensor. It’s a pricier Bluetooth mouse, but it has a quality sensor, a long lifespan, and side buttons that make any MMO easily key bound.

Best FPS Bluetooth mouse

Image via Razer

If you’re searching for a standard gaming mouse that works well for FPS games, the Razer Orochi V2 has an attractive set of features that keep things simple for the less macro-heavy games like CS:GO or Rainbow Six Siege. An 18K DPI optical sensor accompanies the standard Bluetooth and USB wireless connectivity options on the Orochi V2. Its shape lends itself to most grip styles, especially claw grip. The smaller size gives the Orochi V2 a weight of just 60 grams. With two programmable side buttons to boot, binding the odd utility down to your mouse is a viable option. It’s about as standard of an FPS gaming mouse as you can find on the market for under $80.

Best multigenre Bluetooth mouse

Image via SteelSeries

When it comes to reliable mid-range mice, SteelSeries is one of the most trusted brands out there. The wireless Rival 3 features two programmable side buttons, a max lifespan of 60 million clicks, and an 18K DPI optical sensor. Although not particularly special in any way, this mouse functions as a good all-rounder for a lower price of $50 or below.

Best budget Bluetooth mouse

Image via Inphic

For those who only have a fistful of dollars to spare, the Inphic Rechargeable Wireless Mouse features 5.0/4.0 Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless USB connectivity options. It also boasts a max DPI of 1,600 and the ability to charge via USB cables while in use for under $20.

This Inphic mouse doesn’t come without its flaws, though. That $20 price tag is met with a fairly low lifespan of 5 million clicks and battery life that dies in under 24 hours. While cheap, longevity is not the name of the game for this Inphic mouse.

Bluetooth gaming might not be the best for a competitive edge, but it certainly opens up interesting options for gaming on a budget that otherwise might not be obtainable through wired hardware. Luckily, today’s market offers both competitive pricing and design features for different gaming styles and different gaming genres as a whole.

If the latency issue doesn’t bother you, taking advantage of the benefits Bluetooth offers might be a wise choice when looking for a new mouse.