Best 5.1 speaker sets for gaming

A great 5.1 speaker set can do wonders for your gaming experience. With a quality 5.1 system, explosions sound as if they are happening around you, and enemy footsteps can be easily tracked.

There are countless types of speaker systems available, ranging from small 2.0 mini speakers up to 7.1 surround sound systems. While 7.1 surround systems offer two extra channels than a 5.1 surround system, a 5.1 system may cost less and provide similar performance. A 5.1 set usually includes five satellite speakers and a subwoofer for bass. These speaker sets offer a more immersive experience than standard 2.0 speakers, but they are also easier to connect and are slightly less bulky than 7.1 systems.

Here are some of the best 5.1 speaker sets to help you decide.

Logitech Z906

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The Logitech Z906 is a 5.1 speaker system with excellent sound quality. It comes with five satellite speakers, a subwoofer, and console control. The speakers have a full-black finish with a utilitarian look. The subwoofer features a front-firing eight-inch driver and a 165-watt amplifier. It also houses the connectivity features like the 3.5 mm jack, optical port, and RCA connections.

It has a massive 1000-watt peak and a 500-watt RMS rating. This set also has THX certification and is compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS encoding. The console control has a huge dial in the center and allows you to set each speaker individually or use different effects like Stereo 3D or Stereo 4.1. The Logitech Z906 offers incredible bang for your buck, and it’s one of the best 5.1 speaker sets you can get.

Razer Leviathan

Image by Razer via Amazon

The Razer Leviathan has made a name for itself in the speaker world because of its outstanding sound and practicality. This set comes with a subwoofer and a half-sized soundbar. They both come in a sleek black finish, and the soundbar’s size is perfect for your desk. The subwoofer features a 5.25-inch driver, while the soundbar houses two 0.74-inch tweeters and two 2.5-inch drivers.

All the controls are located on the soundbar, and you can use a 3.5 mm jack, optical cable, or Bluetooth for connectivity. This set doesn’t transmit authentic 5.1 sound and instead uses the Dolby Pro Logic II codec for simulated 5.1 surround sound. The sound is still impressive, and you can hear the gunshots and footsteps clearly in Overwatch and VALORANT. It’s worth getting the Razer Leviathan if you have limited space or don’t want many speakers.

Sound BlasterX Katana

Image by Creative via Amazon

If you like RGB lighting, you can spend a bit more to get the Sound BlasterX Katana. Just like the Razer Leviathan, this two-foot-long soundbar is designed to fit under your monitor, so the sound is directed towards you. It houses two 2.5-inch midbass drivers and two 1.3-inch tweeters. There’s also a separate subwoofer with a 5.25-inch driver. This set has excellent sound quality with a 75-watt RMS output and 150-watt peak power.

You get a wide array of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, a 3.5 mm jack, and USB ports. The sound settings can be configured using the buttons on the soundbar or the remote control. You can even download the Creative Connect app if you want to create different profiles for your music or games. The RGB lighting is comprised of 49 LEDs placed under the soundbar, and you can configure the colors and presets using the app.

VIZIO SB36512-F6

Image by VIZIO via Amazon

The VIZIO SB36512-F6 is an affordable way to get a 5.1 surround system with Dolby Atmos and Chromecast built-in. The set features a massive 36-inch soundbar with five built-in speakers, including three forward-firing drivers and two upward-firing drivers. There’s also a subwoofer with a six-inch driver connected to two satellite speakers.

All the speakers have a conventional box shape, but the classy black and silver theme elevates the look. Connectivity options include an HDMI port with ARC, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, optical, and a standard 3.5 mm jack. You can configure it using the remote control or the SmartCast Mobile App. This 5.1 surround system is perfect for games and movies.

Logitech Z607

Image by Logitech via Amazon

The Logitech Z607 is one of the best options if you want a 5.1 speaker set on a limited budget. This set looks fantastic and has many convenient connectivity features. There’s Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5 mm jack, and RCA inputs, but it lacks an HDMI port. You can even set up multiple devices and choose the source with the wireless remote control.

Sound quality is more important than features, and the Z607 doesn’t disappoint. It sounds better than most speakers in its class, with 160-watt peak power and an 80-watt RMS rating. The subwoofer has a 5.25-inch bass driver with 50-watts peak power and 25-watts RMS. It also has a nifty built-in controller with volume, source, and other settings. The Logitech Z607 is the least expensive speaker set on this list and offers great value when considering the sound quality.

Edifier e255 Luna E 5.1

Image by Edifier via Amazon

The Edifier E255 looks like a work of art with its unconventional round shapes and bright red color. It comes with four satellite speakers, a subwoofer, and a central speaker with an OLED display and touch controls. The two front speakers connect to the center speaker, but the rear speakers and subwoofer are wireless but need a power source.

It’s a bit disappointing that there’s no Bluetooth or HDMI. Instead, you get three optical ports and a 3.5 mm jack. The sound quality is great with Dolby Pro Logic II, and you can clearly hear the direction of the footsteps in Call of Duty. When it comes to output, the subwoofer pushes a 220-watt RMS while the tweeters and midrange have a 16-watt and 20-watt output, respectively.

Enclave Audio CineHome II

Image by Enclave via Amazon

The Enclave Audio CineHome II HD is the way to go if you want a wireless speaker set with an outstanding design. The components all feature a stylish V-shape in the front and come in different sizes. Two satellites have a squarish shape, two are vertical, one is horizontal, and the subwoofer has a traditional box design.

The best thing about this set is that all the speakers are wireless, so you can place them wherever you want and move them whenever you like. Just switch on the Cinehub, and all the speakers connect wirelessly, but they still need to be powered individually. There are also numerous connectivity features like HDMI, optical, a 3.5 mm jack, and Bluetooth 5.0. It’s also compatible with Dolby Digital and DTS. This speaker set has impressive sound quality and is one of the easiest to install.