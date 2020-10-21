Best 4K gaming monitors in 2020

Having the best gaming PC or console is a waste unless your monitor can match its performance. The latest gaming monitors are designed to offer crisp, clear graphics no matter what’s happening on-screen.

In a world where milliseconds make a difference between winning and losing, the best gaming monitors need quick input time to keep up. They should also have a fast refresh rate with no lag or screen tearing. Many of them can also sync with your graphics card to optimize performance. They also need to display the best graphics quality possible, and that’s where 4K comes in.

The latest 4K ultra HD screens have four times as many pixels as the older 1920 x 1080 HD screens and offer superior picture quality and detail. It makes sense to play your games with the best picture quality possible, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the best 4K monitors available today.

Acer Predator X27 bmiphzx 27″ 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Monitor

Image via Amazon

The Acer X27 was one of the first monitors to offer true HDR when it hit the market, and it still has incredible performance. The 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution displays images in stunning realism, and it also has a speedy 4ms response time. The default refresh rate sits at 120Hz, but it can be easily overclocked to 144Hz. It also supports Nvidia G-sync and has RGB lighting.

Not only does the X27 have excellent performance, but it also looks great. It has a metal stand and base with removable flaps on the side of the screen. The RGB lighting in the ventilation grills is discrete but still looks stylish. This screen is a fantastic all-around performer, but the price is high, especially considering its size.

Alienware 55 OLED Gaming Monitor

Image via Amazon

The Alienware 55-inch blurs the line between a TV and a gaming monitor. In addition to the enormous screen size, it also features a quick 120Hz refresh rate and response time of just 0.5ms. It’s also compatible with both AMD Freesync and Nvidia G-Sync. There are no conventional TV connectors, so you can forget about plugging in your aerial to watch your favorite channels.

Games like Apex Legends and Marvel’s Avengers have never looked more evident than on this OLED screen with 3840 x 2160 resolution. This Alienware screen looks like a bigger version of their other monitors, complete with RGB lighting and a removable magnetic rear panel. The RGB lighting can even be configured to sync with your other Alienware devices. The only downside to this incredible screen is the astounding price that’s more expensive than many gaming rigs.

Samsung 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor (LC49RG90SSNXZA)

Image via Amazon

If you’d prefer the immersive feel of a curved monitor, the Samsung CRG9 is one of the best options. This 49-inch screen combines two 27-inch monitors into one 5120 x 1440 behemoth with quantum dot technology. It’s also compatible with AMD Freesync 2 and has a response time of 4ms and a 120Hz refresh rate.



The monitor itself looks impressive, especially with the metallic base and unique, curved design. It even has tilt, height, and swivel adjustments that aren’t on some rival curved screens. You’ll also have to sit fairly close to the monitor if you want the best experience when playing Fortnite or Borderlands 3. As with most curved screens, you may have difficulty watching shows and movies due to the aspect ratio.

MSI Optix MPG341CQR 34″ UW-QHD Curved Screen LED LCD Monitor

Image via Amazon

The MSI Optix MPG341CQR is a cheaper alternative if you want a curved screen, but it’s still packed with features. This 34-inch LCD monitor has a VA panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also boasts a 1ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate. The MPG341CQR also features MSI’s Gaming OSD app that allows you to split your screen into windows for different games and programs.

One of this screen’s interesting features is the SteelSeries GameSense software that displays useful in-game status like health or ammo levels on the front RGB lighting. So far, only a few games like CS:GO and Dota 2 support this feature, but it shows promise for the future. Other excellent features are the mouse bungee at the bottom of the screen and the sliding camera cradle at the top.

ASUS ROG Strix XG27UQ 27” HDR DSC Gaming Monitor

Image via Amazon

The Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ comes at a reasonable price, especially when you consider the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. This 27-inch monitor has incredible picture quality from its 3840 x 2160 IPS panel with HDR compatibility. It also has Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for high-speed data transfer and adaptive sync.

The XG27UQ has the usual top-notch build quality associated with the ROG Strix range. The screen itself has thick bezels and an aluminum stand. It’s adjustable for height, swivel, and tilt and can also shift into portrait mode. The rear features a prominent ROG logo with adjustable RGB lighting that can sync with other Asus products.

BenQ EL2870U 28-inch 4K Monitor

Image via Amazon

The BenQ EL2870U is perfect if you want a 4K gaming monitor on a limited budget. This 28-inch screen uses a TN panel with HDR compatibility and has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The EL2870U also has a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz and a 1ms response time. Another great feature is BenQ’s Eye-Care technology that protects your eyes during marathon sessions.

While the design seems relatively standard, it still boasts AMD Freesync technology but lacks Nvidia G-Sync compatibility. The graphics in Marvel’s Avengers look vibrant and detailed even when limited to the 60Hz refresh rate. This monitor may be small at 28 inches and lacks G-Sync compatibility, but it’s still worth it for the 4K picture quality.

AOC Agon AG352UCG6 35″ Curved Gaming Monitor

Image via Amazon

The AOC Agon AG352UCG6 is a curved monitor with distinctive looks and fantastic features. This 35-inch curved screen has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and features a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a gray-to-gray response time of 4ms and is G-Sync compatible.

Where the AOC Agon stands out is the superb design. The stand has a classy metallic finish that morphs into the large silver accents on the screen’s rear. The accents also feature tasteful RGB lighting for added flair. Another great feature is the long, four-year warranty with a one-year, one-time accidental damage warranty.