Best 12-button gaming mice

Twelve buttons may sound excessive, but the additional features can be lifesavers in games. Putting the buttons on the mouse frees the keyboard, letting players maintain their movement without sacrificing skills.

Gaming mice with 12 buttons are typically used for MMO or MOBA scenarios where skills are bound to additional buttons and needed in battle more than in an FPS scenario. FPS users could find value in a 12-button mouse for emotes, communication tools, or other quick shortcuts.

Check our best MMO mouse guide for more gaming mice. Not all of them have 12 buttons, but it’s worth looking at for other MMO options.

While there are many fantastic MMO mice on the market, not all of them feature 12 additional buttons. Unless specified, these mice are designed for right handed users.

Corsair Scimitar Pro

Image via Corsair

Corsair is a leader in gaming products. The Scimitar Pro and Elite gaming mice are durable with a 12-button thumb panel. The mouse comes with a key slider macro button control system. The buttons are textured, for quick touch-based precision clicks. It’s easy to know where your hand is on the mouse thanks to the additional textures on the buttons.

It can have three predefined profiles that include action commands for MMOs and all purpose shortcuts for everyday use. Players can also create their own profiles and lighting effects. The Scimitar Pro has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor.

There is little difference between the Pro and the Elite. Both are the same price. The Elite reaches 18,000 DPI instead of 16,000 DPI. The listing for the Elite states it is rated for 50 million clicks with Omron switches.

Logitech G600

Another leader in gaming products is Logitech. While the company isn’t as flashy as Razer or Corsair, Logitech has devices that will improve your gaming life.

The Logitech G600 is a rival to the Corsair Scimitar Pro. The Logitech G600 has 20 programmable buttons. The buttons are tilted, giving the same tactile effect of the Corsair for quick button clicks. The optical sensor tracks at 8,200 DPI, half of the Corsair Scimitar Pro’s sensor. The Logitech is cheaper than the Corsair, making it a friendly option for budget minded players.

Razer Naga Trinity

The Razer Naga Trinity is a generalist’s mouse. It features a modular side panel with three different button configuration options: two thumb buttons that are found on the standard gaming mouse; seven buttons that are often seen in MOBA mice; and the 12 button panel for MMO players. The flexibility of this mouse makes it one of the best on the list, offering a wide range of playstyles that can be adapted and changed on the fly. The buttons are fully programmable in Razer Central, colors can be modified and set to a pattern.

The mouse has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, up to 19 programmable buttons, supports over 16 million color combinations, and is rated for 50 million clicks. The paint on the buttons is of questionable durability and chips somewhat easily, but the flexibility makes the mouse worth it.

Redragon M901 Wired Gaming mouse

Redragon is an off brand for gaming peripherals. The price isn’t as high as Razer, Corsair, or even Logitech. They are highly rated with good reviews and promising feedback.

The M901 has 18 programmable buttons with 12,400 DPI. We like this mouse for the weight tuning capabilities. The mouse comes with an insert with eight small weights that can be added or removed. The colors and lights are adjustable with the software and feature multiple color modes and effects.

Redragon M908 Impact

Like the M901, the M908 Impact is a 19-button mouse with 12,400 DPI for a similar low price. It also comes with an adjustable weight set so players can customize the physical feel and weight of the mouse in their hands. It has five adjustable DPI levels, and the DPI can also be adjusted freely from 100 to 12,400 in the software. The mouse has five memory profiles, each with their own light color for easy identification. It has 200 IPS tracking speed, 30 G acceleration and up to 1000 Hz polling speed. It uses the same Omron mechanical switches as the Logitech making it about as durable.

Redragon M913 Impact Elite

The final Redragon on the list is the M913 Impact Elite. More expensive than the other two, it is a wireless option for those that like the freedom of wireless devices. It has a better sensor at 16,000 DPI. Although it has less programmable buttons at 16, it still has the 12-button side panel for MMO use and macros. The danger with wireless devices is delay, but the Redragon M913 Impact Elite registers clicks and swipes within one millisecond. It is battery powered, lasting 45 hours on one charge. It charges to full in four hours. The mouse can be used wired, if it needs to charge, or wireless.

Like the others, it has five onboard DPI levels equipped. Players can customize the DPI levels in the software. Colors and buttons can be adjusted, even in wireless mode. The price is moderately higher than the other mice from Redragon. It has the same functionality as the others, but with higher DPI and can be used wirelessly. It also has the same weight adjustment as its siblings.

UtechSmart Venus Gaming Mouse

image via Amazon

The UtechSmart Venus Gaming Mouse is comparable to the Redragon M901 and M908 Impact. It comes in at the same price with a similar design and weight adjustment feature. It has higher DPI, reaching up to 16,000. It is fully customizable with five custom panels and the same five color identifiers. The bottom of the mouse features a switch command that lets players swap between profiles at the literal flick of a switch without needing to open the software. It features a unique auto fire button that can be adjusted and optimized. The mouse can only be programmed in Windows, but it will remember the profiles if plugged into a Mac or Linux computer. While it is an off-brand, it boasts high reviews and many unique features that make it compete with the top gaming mouse brands.