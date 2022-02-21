BenQ launches the X3000i, a $1999 4K HDR gaming projector

Not interested in buying a new TV? Then BenQ‘s new 4K HDR gaming projector, the X3000i, might be more to your liking.

The projector has a pair of HDMI 2.0b connectors and is compatible with most consoles like the PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. This gaming projector has four LEDs with a peak brightness of 3000 lumens.

It supports HDR10 and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. Users can also adjust the throw distance of the X3000i with the 1.3X zoom feature, and it enables screen sizes of 100-inches at 8.2 ft/2.5m, 120-inches from 9.8 ft/3m away, and 150-inches at a distance 12.5 ft/3.8m.

Image via BenQ Image via BenQ Image via BenQ

There are multiple resolutions and refresh rates available so players can decide which is best for the types of games they play. Competitive shooter fans will probably prefer 1080p at 120Hz with a low 4ms response time, suitable for games like Apex Legends or Fortnite. The 4K/60Hz mode has 16ms response time, which might be better for single-player games. The third available resolution is 1080p at 120Hz with 8ms response time.

The X3000i supports either built-in speakers or an external source. The pair of five-watt internal speakers include Bongiovi DPS technology for virtual surround sound, but serious players are probably better off connecting a soundbar or surround sound system through the optical port.

At $1999 the X3000i isn’t cheap, but it’s an interesting option if you have the space and want a massive 150-inch display. BenQ expects the X3000i to have a 10-year lifespan; it also comes with a three-year warranty.