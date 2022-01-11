ASUS’s RX 6500 XT are already selling 60 percent over AMD’s MSRP

It looks like there’s little chance of AMD’s Radeon RX 6500 XT maintaining its MSRP after Asus posted its inflated card prices earlier today.

Asus’s German site revealed two RX 6500 XT GPUs at well above the $199 MSRP set by AMD during CES 2022. On January 19, both the Dual Radeon RX 6500 XT and TUF Gaming Radeon RX 6500 XT GPUs will launch at €299 and €334, respectively. Convert to USD and buyers are looking at somewhere around $340 and $380, a 50 to 60 percent markup over MSRP.

This is a steep markup for a card that has already been criticized for its weaker 4GB VRAM and PCIe connectivity concerns. It just isn’t a good look to slap a premium on an entry-level card that many are already a little skeptical to start.

AMD’s Radeon RX 6500 XT uses the company’s RDNA 2 architecture to provide gamers with entry-level performance at 1080p. Being built upon RDNA 2 is designed to enable access to modern graphical advances like ray tracing, but also newer technologies that are more beneficial for entry-level gaming like AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution. The RX 6500 XT also clocks in at 2.6GHz with a boost clock of 2.8GHz.

While the markups are basically inevitable in today’s market, the reality is that these low GPU MSRPs will remain a dream for the foreseeable future. The bad news isn’t likely to stop there though: Nvidia’s RTX 3050 is primed to suffer the same markups as AMD’s RX 6500 XT.