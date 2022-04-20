ASUS TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 is a VPN-friendly gaming router

Asus’ TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 is the company’s latest dual-band compatible WiFi 6 router with a couple of tricks up its sleeve to make it a bit more appealing and provide a modern feel.

The TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 has a sturdy core feature set that leans on its WiFi 6 capability and dual-band frequencies. Being equipped with WiFi 6, which doubles WiFi 5 speeds, over 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies allows the Asus TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 to achieve maximum transmission speeds of 574Mbps and 2,402Mbps, respectively.

Aside from its WiFi 6 capability, the TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 also features other methods of connection and enhancement. Bolstering its networking prowess are the two gigabit LAN connections that can combine for a 2Gbps connection via link aggregation and a 2.5Gbps port on the rear of the router. For those who need more range out of their router, the TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 is also loaded with AiMesh support to create a mesh network with other AiMesh-compatible routers.

For users that run a VPN, the TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 provides a VPN-friendly platform that aims to prioritize gaming and browsing. Using VPN Fusion, the TUF Gaming AX3000 V2 accommodates a standard internet connection for gaming to keep up the high speeds required while also supporting a separate VPN connection. Another gaming-friendly feature is Game Boost, which prioritizes game packets over others during busy periods.

Pricing information hasn’t been revealed for the TUF Gaming AX3000 V2, but the original AX3000 router runs about $200 depending on where you look.