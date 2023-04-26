ASUS ROG’s handheld is more powerful than the Steam Deck and it’s almost here

The Steam Deck was a huge hit when it was released early last year, with the device now finally available for order to anyone who might want one. However, it seems Valve wasn’t the only gaming company with a PC handheld in development; according to an April 14 announcement from the Republic of Gamers hardware company, there’s a pretty decent console competitor coming for players to get their hands on.

ROG Global unveiled their new device, the ROG Ally, which is expected to release sometime “sooner than you expected,” in a Twitter post on Sep. 25.

There is no other information, but interested North American residents can sign up for notifications through Best Buy. All this can guarantee is players will be notified when the page goes live, likely after the May 11 launch event.

The ROG Ally is set to release worldwide (and it may be sooner than you expect⏱)



If you're in North America, sign up for notifications here👇https://t.co/ljc2GNN0UU#ROG #ROGALLY #playALLYourgames pic.twitter.com/G8i594xfyP — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) April 14, 2023

More details were provided by Press Start Australia, but even this information is likely to change before the official listing is released.

That being said, it’s rumored the Ally will be less than $1,000 USD, which makes it comparable to basic gaming PCs. Like the Steam Deck, players will be able to play any compatible PC games anywhere they want.

Some of the specs suggest it’s going to be considerably more powerful than the Steam Deck, even though it will be more than double the price. It also has launch compatibility with Steam, the EA App, Epic Games, and Xbox Game Pass. Many of these programs outside of Steam have had to be ported to the device, while ROG claims the Ally will actually support the most important of these platforms at launch.

It will be interesting to see if the additional features and improved hardware will be enough for players to justify the cost of the upcoming device.

With about two weeks until launch, players should start saving pennies now.