ASUS ROG reveals ‘battle ready’ Wi-Fi 6 router

Asus ROG announced its newest high-performance Wi-Fi router, the Rapture GT-AX6000, today. The Rapture balances modern features with an aggressively futuristic look that might not before everyone.

Asus ROG’s Rapture GT-AX6000 boasts similar features to other modern high-performance routers like the Netgear Nighthawk AX12—a highly-reviewed wireless router with somewhat comparable elements. Features include Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz operating frequency, Aura Sync RGB lighting, speeds up to 6,000Mbps, and other game-ready bells and whistles like its dedicated gaming port that prioritizes hard-wired devices.

Image via ASUS ROG Image via ASUS ROG Image via ASUS ROG

Looking at the expected performance of the Rapture, Asus ROG pegs the Rapture GT-AX6000 as being capable of up to 6,000Mbps over a wireless connection with ASUS RangeBoost Plus. While the similarly specced Nighthawk AX12 clocks around 1,320Mbps on a wireless connection, according to CNET, performance will vary depending on the user’s environment. Still, it seems reasonable to expect speedy performance out of the Rapture GT-AX6000 considering the speeds listed by Asus ROG. The company puts the Rapture GT-AX6000 at 1,148Mbps on 2.4GHz and 4,804Mbps 5GHz for a combined 6,000Mbps.

Another key feature is the Broadcom 2.0GHz quad-core 64-bit CPU and Wi-Fi chipsets that increase network throughput by 18 percent compared to prior Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 models. This can translate to faster performance and data transfer speeds. The Rapture GT-AX6000 shares this same DNA with its $649 quad-band sibling, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-AXE16000 that was announced during CES 2022. While it isn’t quite as beefy, the Rapture GT-AX6000 still presents plenty of performance for the average gamer at a glance.

Looking at the nuts and bolts, the Rapture GT-AX6000 features plenty of connectivity options. Ports include four RJ45 LANs, one 2.5G WAN/LAN, a 2.5G LAN, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1, and a USB 2.0. In terms of connectivity, the Rapture GT-AX6000 reaches above the Nighthawk AX12 with more current USB connections and faster ports speeds at 2.5G LAN over 1G LAN.

Asus ROG lists the Rapture GT-AX6000 at $399.99. The router can be found on NewEgg or the official Asus ROG page.