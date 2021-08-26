Asus releases upgraded lineup of X570 motherboards

Asus has officially released a new suite of gaming motherboards, including the ROG Crosshair, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and ProArt X570 motherboards.

ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme

The new ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme motherboard is tuned specifically for the maximum performance that one can get.

It features a new passive cooling design and a large heatsink armor to prevent overheating while overclocking. The Crosshair VIII Extreme also features a Dynamic OC Switcher, high-speed memory support, and control over water and fan-based cooling.

In terms of CPU support, the ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme comes with an AMD AM4 socket that supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop processors.

On top of that, this motherboard offers 18+2 power stages, five M.2 slots for added storage, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 front-panel connector with support for PD 3.0 60W support, dual Thunderbolt 4, Marvell AQtion 10Gb ethernet, Intel 2.5Gb Ethernet, PCIe 4.0, onboard WiFi 6E, and Aura Sync RGB lighting.

The Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme is currently back-ordered on B&H for $799. It’s unclear when this motherboard will be available again.

Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero

The new Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero ETAX motherboard comes ready to pack a lot of power and passive chipset cooling.

With an AMD AM4 socket, the ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero supports Ryzen 5000 Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series CPUs.

This ATX motherboard also offers PCIe 4.0, 16 power stages, OptiMem III, onboard WiFi 6, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, USB 3.2, SATA, M.2, and Aura Sync RGB lighting capabilities.

The Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero is currently out of stock on B&H for $449. It’s unknown when more will be available, but the site says there are more on the way.

ROG Strix X570-E Gaming WiFi II

The new Asus ROG Strix X570-E Gaming WiFi II ATX motherboard offers the most RGB options out of the newest lineup of Asus motherboards.

This motherboard offers features such as passive chipset cooling, WiFi 6E, and improved overclocking and audio performance.

It comes with an AMD AM4 socket ready to support AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series CPUs.

This ATX motherboard also includes PCIe 4.0, 12+4 power stages, Realtek 2.5Gb Ethernet, two-way AI noise cancelation, dual M.2 with heatsinks, SATA 6GB/s, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C, and Aura Sync RGB lighting effects.

The Asus ROG Strix X570-E is currently out of stock on B&H for $329. It’s unknown when more will be available, but the site says there are more on the way.

TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi II

The TUF Gaming X570-Pro WiFi II motherboard is built to be reliable and durable. It provides WiFi 6E and 2.5Gb Ethernet. The motherboard also features two-way AI noise cancelation and is compatible with many PC components.

There isn’t a list of supported CPUs at this time. But this ATX motherboard comes fitted with an AMD AM4 socket, so it will only be compatible with AMD processors.

This motherboard offers 12+2 power stages, OptiMem, PCIe 4.0,1 USB 3.2 Gen 2, and WiFi 6E.

It’s not currently available for purchase, and there’s no indication of how much the motherboard will cost at launch.

ProArt X570-Creator WiFi

Finally, Asus gave a look at the new ProArt X570-Creator WiFI ATX motherboard that will be available soon.

This motherboard is designed for content creators and should deliver the maximum performance to help with creativity.

As with the other motherboards released today, the ProArt X570-Creator comes fitted with an AMD AM4 socket and supports AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series CPUs.

Along with PCIe 4.0, passive PCH cooling, dual Thunderbolt 4 Type C ports, WiFi 6E, three M.2 with heatsinks, and USB 3.2 Gen 2, the ProArt X570-Creator also includes the ProArt Creator Hub with CreationFirst, a network optimization software that allows the user to give certain applications more bandwidth and speed up the processing of important applications and tasks.

The ProArt X570-Creator is not currently available for purchase, and there’s also no indication of how much the motherboard will cost at launch yet.

While the price of the Asus ROG Tuf Gaming Pro WiFi II and the ProArt X570-Creator WiFi motherboards have yet to be announced, with the price of the other new Asus X570 motherboards being pretty high, it’s expected that they won’t be cheap.