ASRock announces AMD-powered 4X4 BOX-5000 Series mini PC

ASRock has just unveiled its new range of 4X4 BOX-5000 Series mini PCs powered by AMD processors. There are three models in the range, and they all include modern features like 4K resolution and Wi-Fi 6E compatibility.

Buyers can choose between the entry-level 4X4 BOX-5400U powered by the Ryzen 3 5400U, the midrange 4X4 BOX-5600U powered by the Ryzen 5 5600U, and the flagship 4X4 BOX-5800U with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U CPU. All three variants have two memory slots and can support up to 64 GB of dual-channel DDR4 3200 MHz RAM. They also have low power consumption and only use 6.7 watts when idle.

The 4X4 BOX-5000 Series uses AMD Radeon graphics to power up to four displays. It includes three DisplayPort 1.2a and an HDMI 2.0a port that can run up to four monitors at 4096 x 2160 at 60 Hz.

For a mini-PC measuring 4.62 by 4.33 by 1.88 inches (117.5 by 110 by 47.85 millimeters), the 4X4 BOX-5000 Series still fits one M.2 NVMe and one SATA 3.0. There are also two USB 2.0 ports and three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, including a pair of USB-C variants to connect external drives or other devices. Audio is courtesy of a single 3.5-millimeter port that supports most headsets and speakers.

Networking options on the new ASRock mini-PCs are up to date, and they can rival many full-size PCs with two LAN ports, including a 2.5 GbE and 1.0 GbE option and the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 compatibility.

The 4X4 BOX-5000 Series mini PCs are currently available for sale, and there’s a list of stock on the ASRock website.