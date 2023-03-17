As the Steam Deck turns one, now is the perfect time to pick one up

The Steam Deck has been innovative for PC gaming, allowing players who don’t own a PC to experience some of the best games the service has to offer at a fraction of the cost. It’s officially been a year since the handheld launched, and Valve is celebrating with the first discount on the device, offering 10 percent off of each model.

This news from Valve comes at the same time as the launch of the Steam Spring Sale, which seems fitting for Steam’s famous sales to also be the introduction of the first Steam Deck discount.

There are also deals on tons of the best games for the handheld, so players can get the best games alongside the Steam Deck so they’re ready when it arrives.

The company is also adding a number of different startup movies, which have become famous as fans create more and more interesting variations of the Deck’s booting screen. There will even be an option to shuffle them for fans who can’t decide and want to see a random one each time the system boots up.

The Steam Deck has been doing great since it launched a year ago, selling over a million copies as of this past October.

It likely helps it’s available at different tiers, with players able to decide which tier of benefits and additional perks they’d like. The only real difference between the more expensive versions is faster storage and a slightly stronger screen.

This may be the push some fans need to finally purchase one, with the added benefit of coming at a time when many Americans will be getting their tax refunds. We’ll have to see at the end of the year if this discount worked and sold more Steam Decks.