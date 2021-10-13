The latest Nintendo handheld technology is here with the Switch OLED, and those who are looking to add one to their collection may be wondering about the best available offers and bundles.

Nintendo’s Switch OLED boasts a few upgrades from the base unit Switch with its larger, brighter OLED display, more storage, and slight quality of life upgrades. Right now, this is the top-of-the-line Switch and the pinnacle of handheld gaming available for purchase around the globe.

One thing Nintendo fans may expect from the Switch OLED based on its previous line of Switch consoles is releasing bundles boasting games and other accessories themed after their upcoming game titles. With bundle deals being common in past Switch releases, you may be wondering what the options are for when you purchase the new Switch OLED.

Are there bundle deals for the Nintendo Switch OLED?

Right now, you’re not going to find any bundle deals for the Nintendo Switch OLED, but Nintendo will likely introduce some in the future. Nothing has been announced to date for what games could inspire a new limited edition OLED bundle; however, a front runner is likely the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of the Wild sequel.

Your options right now are limited to the console itself, which will set you back $350, just $50 more expensive than the regular Switch console.

If you’re looking for the best deal to get you started in Switch gaming right now, you may want to pick one of the bundle deals available with the original Switch console. For the time being, the OLED model is only sold solo.