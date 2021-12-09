Arctic drops its first white A-RGB case fan

Arctic’s minimalist approved 120mm P12 PWM PST case fans received an A-RGB update to liven them up in April. But now, the company is taking its tried-and-true design a step further with an icy finish to match all-white PC builds.

While Arctic’s fans aren’t always the flashiest of the 120mm bunch, they sit between the drab yet high-performing Noctua lineup and the boisterous but standard performance of Corsair’s fans. Each of these companies produces high airflow fans and high static pressure fans. Typically, PC builders run with high static pressure fans for their heatsinks and AIOs since they’re capable of pushing air more efficiently through tight spaces than a high airflow fan. Now, Arctic is bringing its pressure-optimized design to PC builders in need of a high static pressure solution for their all-white PCs and coolers.

Image by Arctic via Amazon

The white P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB ships with the same features as its all-black variant. Arctic’s new colorway features 12 LEDs compatible with RGB software from third parties, including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync. PWM allows the fans to wind down to 0dB, while the rubberized contact surfaces mitigate vibration. The backbone supporting these features is the five-blade design and hydraulic bearing that’s synonymous with PC case fans. Arctic also backs its new fan with a six-year warranty.

While the feature set is fairly standard for an A-RGB fan, the P12 design is generally well-regarded within the community and is especially favored by those who prefer a minimalistic approach. Amping the reliable P12 design to a more bombastic look with a bright white finish and addressable RGB lighting modernizes the design in a way that many may appreciate.

Arctic’s P12 PWM PST A-RGB 0dB in white is now available for $25.99.