Apcsilmic introduces palm-sized Windows mini-PC for $229

Apcsilmic has just released its Dot 1 Mini PC featuring Windows 11 on a Snapdragon 7c processor. The Dot 1 is around the same size as many mobile phones and can easily fit into a pocket or handbag. Despite its small size, it’s packed with ports and can handle most everyday computing tasks like streaming movies and other “freelance work.”

Processing power on the Dot 1 is courtesy of the ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C 2.4 GHz processor with eight cores and threads. There are three versions available, with the entry-level model costing $229, including 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, and the mid-range model costing $249 and featuring 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. The top-of-the-range model has 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space for $309. Buyers who want to add 4G network support must add another $20 on all the models to get the optional kit.

Connectivity is one of the strong points of the Dot 1, and all the models in the range come with a range of ports to connect modern devices. All three models include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 100MB ethernet port. They also have a pair of HDMI 1.4 ports with up to 2K resolution, two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port, and a micro-SIM and MicroSD slot. Audio comes through a pair of 3.5-millimeter ports supporting audio output and microphone input.

While the specs aren’t impressive for a regular PC, they are perfectly acceptable on a mini-PC measuring 4.37 by 4.25 by 0.79 inches (111 by 108 by 20 millimeters) and should be fine for basic tasks. It’s worth noting that the Dot 1 includes an unlicensed version of Windows 11, and buyers must add another $100 to the price to register it.

All three Dot 1 Mini PCs are currently available on the Apcsilmic site.