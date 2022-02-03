Antonline’s EVGA 30 series are back in stock but going fast

EVGA has partnered with Antonline to release bundles with 30 series Nvidia graphics cards. While the bundles don’t come easy, they’re a little cheaper than the last set. The convenience and value still beat scalpers and other resellers.

These EVGA bundles are packaged with RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 graphics cards. Bundles include peripherals and other products from EVGA’s SuperNOVA 650-watt PSUs to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and customizable gaming mice.

While the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 bundles have already sold out, there are still several options worth exploring. If you’re not in the market to spend the coin on a 30 series bundle, Antonline also offers GTX 1660 and GTX 1650 options.

EVGA RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti bundles

EVGA SuperNOVA 650W Power Supply

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse

Price: $699.96

EVGA SuperNOVA 750W GA 80+ Gold Fully Modular Power Supply

EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z12 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Price: $789.95

EVGA SuperNOVA 750W GA 80+ Gold Power Supply

EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z15 Wired Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Price: $909.95

EVGA RTX 3070 Ti bundles

EVGA SuperNOVA 750W GA 80+ Gold Power Supply

EVGA X17 Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Price: Sold Out

EVGA SuperNOVA 750W GA 80+ Gold Power Supply

EVGA X17 Mouse

EVGA Z15 Wired Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Price: $1,099.95

EVGA GTX 1660 and GTX 1650 bundles

EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold Semi-Modular Power Supply

Price: $439.98

EVGA 650W GQ 80+ Gold Semi-Modular Power Supply

Price: $329.98

An EVGA GeForce RTX 3060 XC GAMING 12GB GDDR6 GPU nearly hits up to $800 on eBay. Despite having to load up on other products, some of these bundles provide graphics cards closer to MSRP. Considering the value of the Xbox Game Pass and other included peripherals, these bundles remain an easier way to grab a 30 series GPU without getting gouged as you might with many other resellers. If you’re really in a bind, then the GTX 1660 can fill the void until pricing settles.