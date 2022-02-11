Antonline deeply discounts EVGA XR1 Lite and XR1 PRO capture cards

If you’re looking to get your stream up and running for the first time or take your setup to the next level, Antonline’s deals on EVGA capture cards might be a strong starting point for your research. Both EVGA’s XR1 Lite and XR1 PRO capture cards are currently discounted at Antonline.com.

The XR1 Lite and the XR1 PRO serve different needs, with the former being geared toward beginners and the latter catering to those who are more serious about their image quality. EVGA’s XR1 Lite is running for $49.99, a 50 percent discount from its regular price. The beefier XR1 PRO has its price reduced from $219.99 to $109.99. Both discounts are plenty deep but there are a few things to consider before buying.

EVGA XR1 Lite – Image via Antonline

These capture cards have fundamentally different audiences, with the XR1 Lite being a more affordable capture card. The XR1 Lite’s 60fps/1080p capture with 60fps/4K passthrough is more similar to other beginner-friendly cards like the Elgato HD60s+ but comes at a fraction of the cost. EVGA’s XR1 Lite is a more accessible option and is easier on your upload speed.

EVGA XR1 PRO – Image via Antonline

The XR1 PRO capture card, on the other hand, features video capture in 1440p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps with 1440p at 144fps HDR or 4K at 60fps HDR passthrough. This capture card also features an audio mixer dial for those who need a bit more control at their fingertips. The catch here is that streaming in such high resolutions requires a top-notch upload speed and hogs data, which can be a major concern for those with a cap.

There’s little in the way of similarities, but both the XR1 Lite and XR1 PRO share USB-C 3.0 interfaces.

While EVGA may be better known for its GPUs and PSUs, the company’s discounted capture cards are some of the cheapest in town right now from a trusted name.