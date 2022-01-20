Antonline and EVGA launch new 30 series Nvidia GPU bundles

Antonline's deal may be the best around.

EVGA has partnered with Antonline to release bundles that include 30 series Nvidia graphics cards. While the bundles don’t come cheap, the convenience and value still beat scalpers and other resellers.

Antonline’s EVGA bundles include options with RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090 graphics cards. Bundles are stacked with everything from EVGA’s SuperNOVA 650-watt PSUs to several months of Xbox Game Pass and customizable gaming mice.

Here’s a breakdown of each bundle and its price.

EVGA RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti bundles

EVGA SuperNOVA 650W G5 80 Plus Gold Power Supply

EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 3 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $739.95

EVGA CLC 280 Liquid CPU Cooler

EVGA SuperNOVA 650W G5 80 Plus Gold Power Supply

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $879.94

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply

EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $879.94

EVGA RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti bundles

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply

EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z15 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $1,079.94 (Sold out)

EVGA CLC 280 Liquid CPU Cooler

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $1,129.94

EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G5 Power Supply

EVGA X17 Wired Customizable Gaming Mouse

EVGA Z12 RGB USB 2.0 Gaming Keyboard

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $1,169.94

EVGA RTX 3080 Ti bundles

EVGA CLC 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler

EVGA Z15 Gaming Keyboard

EVGA Supernova 850 G6 80 Plus Gold 850W

EVGA XR1 Lite Capture Card

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $1,949.93

EVGA CLC 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler

EVGA Z15 Gaming Keyboard

EVGA Supernova G6 850W Power Supply

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $1,959.94

EVGA RTX 3090 bundles

EVGA CLC 360mm CPU Liquid Cooler

EVGA Z20 Gaming Keyboard

EVGA G6 850W Power Supply

XR1 PRO Video Capture Device

Xbox Game Pass For PC 6 Month Membership (Email Delivery)

Cost: $2,714.93

Considering one of EVGA’s GeForce RTX 3060 XC GAMING 12GB GDDR6 GPUs goes for up to the $800 mark on eBay, some of these bundles provide graphics cards for closer to MSRP than you’ll find in the wild. That extends to the likes of the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ultra Gaming, which runs over $3,000 on NewEgg. Add in the power supplies, keyboard, gaming mice, and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and Antonline’s bundles can look a lot more attractive than buying a 30 series solo, especially if your setup needs a bit of an upgrade.