Analyst who predicted Switch Lite in 2019 says a Pro version will come out in 2020

The first year of the new decade is building up to be a big year for games with the upcoming Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. Katan Games CEO Dr. Serkan Toto predicts that Nintendo will respond to the release of these next-gen consoles with their own Switch Pro.

Toto was one of a series of analysts interviewed by Games Industry who asked the experts what their video game industry predictions were for 2020. Toto successfully predicted the launch of the Switch Lite last year, and now he believes that the upgraded version of Nintendo’s console is on the way.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Nintendo will launch a ‘Switch Pro’ in 2020,” said Toto. “I also think the device will launch after the summer holidays to counter the roll-out of the PS5 and next-gen Xbox later in the year – along with a first-party, system-seller game.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Nintendo decided to go the upgrade path rather than release a new console. The company successfully used this business tactic with its mobile consoles, the DS and the 3DS.

Developing an upgraded version of its main console may be the most profitable move for Nintendo. The Switch has been hugely successful compared to the company’s previous console. Business Insider reports that over 35 million copies of the console have been sold which nearly triples the sales of Nintendo’s previous video game hardware, the Wii U.

Toto says that the Switch Pro will release around the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2020, so we have plenty of time to wait before we learn whether his prediction will come true.