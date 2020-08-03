Analogue Pocket pre-orders sold out in less than 15 minutes

The highly-anticipated Analogue Pocket handheld system sold out in less than 15 minutes today, Analogue confirmed on Twitter.

Pre-orders for the souped-up GameBoy player went live at 10am CT on Aug. 3 and the company announced that it was sold out 15 minutes later. Attempts to pre-order were met with a “sold out” message as early as 10:10am CT.

Pocket pre-orders are sold out. We will be producing more and do our best to meet demand during this unfortunate global state of affairs.



Signup at https://t.co/E3wd4IdMbE to be notified by email when we are able to make Pocket + accessories available again. pic.twitter.com/K3is9xG5uk — Analogue (@analogue) August 3, 2020

“We will be producing more and do our best to meet demand during this unfortunate global state of affairs,” Analogue said. Both versions of the Pocket, black and white, were sold out.

The Pocket looks like a special piece of hardware. It’s designed to play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridges. The Pocket’s 3.5-inch LCD screen is made from Gorilla Glass and plays games at a resolution of 1600×1440.

A number of the Pocket’s optional accessories also sold out quickly, including the dock that plugs it in to be played on a TV or monitor, a hard case, screen protector, and an adapter that lets it also play Sega Game Gear games.

You can sign up to be notified when items are back in stock on the Analogue store page.