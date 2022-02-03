AMD to reportedly launch RX 6X50 XT refresh and RX 6500 in Q2 2022

With the launch of its RX 6500 XT graphics card in the rearview, AMD appears to have more in store for the entry-level GPU market. Team red is rumored to be ramping up plans for an RX 6500 non-XT model, while also prepping an RX 6X50 XT refresh.

AMD will reportedly be releasing an RX 6500 non-XT GPU in May, with an update to the RX 6X50 XT line coming in either June or July, according to VideoCardz. The rumored RX 6000 desktop series refresh may see the series receive an 18Gbps memory upgrade, which none of AMD’s cards currently boast. Included among these refreshes—and following the existing naming scheme—would be the RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, and RX 6750 XT. The upgrades would still be based on pre-existing Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs.

RX 6500 is around $130. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) February 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the RX 6500 is rumored to be based on the RX 6400, which is listed as only being available to OEMs. The RX 6400 uses the Navi 24 GPU and features 4GB GDDR6 memory at 16Gbps. This entry-level card is reportedly positioned at $130 MSRP.

Chiphell has confirmed this. They will be named 50XT, just like laptops, and released in Q2.https://t.co/pNfTrnUPsJ https://t.co/dV5JoJL9wN — Greymon55 (@greymon55) January 18, 2022

Straightaway, it’s important to temper expectations regarding the release window. Almost nothing is certain when it comes to graphics cards these days. But as pointed out by VideoCardz, the leakers who provided the information, Greymon55 and Wjm47196, have solid track records, especially Greymon55, who has previously used several monikers.