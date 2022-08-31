New AMD Ryzen 7000 processors set for September release

It has been quite some time since we last heard from AMD regarding its new series of Ryzen processors. With rumors and speculations running rampant, especially with the recent chipset shortage, AMD has finally shed some light on its new Ryzen series. The new, long-awaited Ryzen 7000 series of processors has been unveiled and it is due to release on Sept. 27.

The new Ryzen 7000 series was originally teased by AMD earlier this year in January. During the CES 2022 keynote, the then-unnamed series of processors was touted to have integrated RDNA 2 graphics.

If this sounds familiar, that is because this is the same graphical interface found in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S as well as the Steam Deck. The same chips have also been previously used in the Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs.

The new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series also introduces its new Zen 4 architecture. This interface improves the speed and response times for games as well as for creators looking to tackle projects with a high graphical requirement.

They are also the first processors by AMD that have stopped support for DDR4 RAM. Although DDR5 RAM is fully supported by these processors, which would make it a good time to upgrade your RAM if you have been looking to do so.

Image via AMD

Digging deeper into the Ryzen 7000 series, we see that it is made up of four CPUs with differing price ranges.

Ryzen 9 7950X: $699

Ryzen 9 7900X: $549

Ryzen 7 7700X: $399

Ryzen 5 7600X: $299

The Ryzen 9 7950X leads the series, boasting 16 cores and 32 threads with a boosted clock speed of up to 5.7GHz. AMD has also announced that their RDNA 3 graphics cards series will launch later this year.