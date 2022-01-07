AMD RX 6500 XT reportedly overshoots MSRP in France

Originally reported by Cowcotland and VideoCardz, reliable sources for all things GPU-related, AMD’s new entry-level graphics card, the RX 6500 XT, will predictably hit above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) in France. While the information comes in the form of euros, it’s a safe bet that the markup will strike across all markets.

AMD officially set the MSRP for its entry-level RX 6500 XT at $200, $50 below Nvidia’s RTX 3050. VideoCardz puts the EU MSRP somewhere around €203. As Cowcotland reports, the RX 6500 XT will likely run around €299 in France, or about $390. This translates to almost a 50-percent markup over MSRP, which is unsurprising but does level the hype surrounding the GPU reveals that came out of CES 2022.

While it’s always disappointing to see the markup overshoot MSRP, it doesn’t sting quite as bad as when it happens to something like Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti, which will undoubtedly require people to take a seat when actual pricing becomes available. But there’s still a chance for further markups, scalper-related issues, and other GPU availability pitfalls to play a role in how the RX 6500 XT’s pricing shifts.

The RX 6500 XT is aimed at giving players an upgrade that will take their rig into current gaming standards but won’t be the most competitive option around. AMD’s new entry-level card achieves up to 1.6 times the performance of a GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 memory, a 2.6 GHz base clock, and a 2.8 GHz boost clock. Additionally, AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture supports ray tracing.

AMD revealed the RX 6500 XT as part of its Product Premiere ahead of CES 2022. Both AMD and Nvidia provided looks at their newest entry-level cards equipped with ray tracing. While there’s a slight price disparity between the companies’ cards, both seem to provide a solid upgrade for those who have yet to make the jump to ray tracing.

The AMD RX 6500 XT releases Jan. 19, just a few days ahead of the RTX 3050’s Jan. 27 drop.