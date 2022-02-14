AMD reportedly cut a deal with partners to sell RX 6500 XT at MSRP, allowing price hikes after day one

AMD’s entry-level RX 6500 XT is one of few cards to briefly come to market at MSRP and maintain solid availability. But there’s more to the RX 6500 XT’s launch pricing, according to reputable YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead.

Moore’s Law is Dead claims that AMD made a deal with several partner card manufacturers and retailers to sell half their respective RX 6500 XT stock at a misrepresented MSRP on day one for $200. This was reportedly done to capitalize on the delay of Intel Arc Alchemist, according to Moore’s Law is Dead’s sources. Following the agreement, retailers and partners could jack the cost up to a more realistic $250 and beyond as others had already done.

“…but this price won’t hold. It’s just day 1, and only a few of the closest AMD AIBs at a few specific retailers,” one of Moore’s Law is Dead’s sources said. “The real price is ~$250 if we were being honest, but it will be $200 for half of the stock on day 1. This isn’t the first time AMD’s done this either btw…”

To make a $200 MSRP worthwhile, partners would have needed to use unsatisfactory coolers. This would have been an unrealistic move for manufacturers that they would need to avoid, leading to the actual MSRP of around $250.

“…AMD expects the RX 6500 XT to gravitate towards (or even below) $200 by the end of summer once shipping congestion improves,” one of Moore’s Law is Dead’s sources said.

To be impartial in the team red vs. team green power struggle, Moore’s Law is Dead also highlighted that Nvidia has employed similar practices and that AMD is not alone in giving consumers the run around when it comes to the reality of how problematic MSRP has become.

Buying a graphics card over the past several years has been somewhat impossible, but that turned around when AMD launched its now much-maligned RX 6500 XT entry-level graphics card. The RX 6500 XT is one of the few GPUs that are readily available but has abysmal reviews. But with the Nvidia RTX 3050 in short supply, there aren’t too many affordable options on the market—not that anyone should pay $350 for an RX 6500 XT.