AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT cost reportedly blows past Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti MSRP

Nobody expected AMD’s Radeon RX 6950 XT to pull any punches when it came to pricing, but early listings from Australian retailers place AMD’s latest well above Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti MSRP.

The Australian listings showcasing the outrageous pricing of Gigabyte Radeon RX 6950 XTs were provided by reliable source momomo_us via Twitter. These listings mark the new GPU at anywhere between $3,241.54 AUD and $3,338.89, which translates to around $2,405.97 USD and $2,478.26. For the record, it’s pretty easy to find a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 3070 8GB for far less than what the RX 6950 XT is listed for here.

If these listings are anything to go by, then AMD’s newest GPU will likely hit above Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti MSRP of $1,999 USD. Because the listings are for Gigabyte partner cards, it reasons that these prices showcase markups. But with Nvidia launching the RTX 3090 Ti and partners like EVGA holding MSRP on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 BLACK GAMING and marking up higher spec models by about $150, the Australian listings could signal a higher MSRP for the RX 6950 XT or an over $400 USD gouge if MSRP were to match the RTX 3090 Ti.

Still, these are all merely estimations based on some early information that is certainly subject to change in the run-up to the RX 6950 XT’s launch. We still don’t have a set MSRP from AMD in the U.S.If these prices do hold, then the RX 6950 XT needs to deliver seriously impressive performance to justify potentially blowing past the RTX 3090 Ti MSRP.