AMD launches Zen 3+ Ryzen 6000 Mobile CPU with RDNA2 and DDR5 capability.

AMD‘s just released its new Ryzen 6000 “Rembrandt” mobile processors, first announced at CES 2022. These new CPUs use the upgraded Zen3+ architecture for improved efficiency and are compatible with the latest technologies like DDR5 memory, USB 4.0, and PCIe 4.0.



Image: AMD

What’s Zen3+ all about?

The Zen3+ shifts from the 7nm process used in the Ryzen 5000 CPUs to the new 6nm process. This change comes as a result of the new extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography manufacturing technique, and it reduces the chip’s size and manufacturing costs. Despite its smaller size, 6nm chips pack up to 13.1 billion transistors compared to the 10.7 billion on the Ryzen 5000 Series.



One of the most significant benefits of the new manufacturing process is improved efficiency. A smaller chip with more transistors can deliver better performance and efficiency than larger ones using the same amount of power. AMD claims up to 30% better power and efficiency improvements from the new CPUs, but it might be better to wait for independent testing to verify the information.



Optimization

AMD’s main goal with the Ryzen 6000 is better performance per watt, and its smaller size means that buyers can get slimmer and more efficient laptops with better battery life than ever. Apart from the new manufacturing technique, AMD’s also included many power-optimization features to get the best performance out of the Ryzen 6000.



One of the optimization features called PC6 turns off most CPU functions except the link to the display. There’s also better System on a Chip (SoC) management, and the Ryzen 6000 can automatically reduce the refresh rate in certain scenarios or only refresh the parts of the display with moving graphics.

Image: AMD

RDNA 2 graphic

Ryzen 6000 are AMD’s first mobile processors to use the latest RDNA 2 graphics architecture, with the Ryzen 5000 using the old RX Vega version. RDNA 2 is used in the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and uses Infinity Cache to improve bandwidth and efficiency. It also supports modern graphics features such as 4K gaming, ray-tracing, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).



Next-gen compatibility

There’s no doubt that AMD’s looking forward with the Ryzen 6000 range, and it’s compatible with all new standards. All the laptops in this range use the latest DDR5 memory, and there’s no compatibility with the older DDR4 version.

DDR5 represents a big jump in performance, with current RAM sticks hitting between 4800MHz and 6000MHz compared to DDR4, which can only hit up to 4133MHz.

The new Ryzen 6000 range is also compatible with PCIe 4.0, which doubles PCIe 3.0’s data transfer speeds to get better performance from SSDs and GPUs.

USB4 is another new technology included in Ryzen 6000. Like PCIe 4.0, it doubles the data transfer rate of its predecessor, hitting up to 40 gigabits per second.

Competition

The new Ryzen 6000 range faces stiff competition from Intel’s Alder Lake Series, and it will be interesting to see which one comes out on top. Alder Lake mobile processors are off to a flying start, beating Apple’s M1 Max and M1 Pro in early benchmarks, and the Ryzen 6000 series needs to match AMD’s claims for a chance at success.



