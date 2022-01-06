AMD launches Radeon 6500 XT graphics card

AMD used its CES 2022 keynote presentation to announce the new Radeon 6500 XT graphics card. Priced at $199, the 6500 XT is the entry-level standalone model in the Radeon range and is ideal for budget-conscious buyers who don’t want to pay astronomical prices for high-end graphics cards.

Here’s what it’s all about.

Specs

For an entry-level GPU, the 6500XT still has decent specs with a 4GB GDDR6 memory, a 2.6 GHz game clock, and a 2.8 GHz boost clock. AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture is also built in to support ray-tracing and other modern graphic elements.

Compatibility

The Radeon 6500 XT is a two-slot graphics card compatible with the latest DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 standards. It requires 107-watts of power and AMD recommends a 400-watt power supply as a minimum requirement. But this depends on how much power the motherboard, fans, RGB lighting, and other hardware in the desktop consume.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the 6500XT easily beats its low-tier rivals like Nvidia’s GTX 1650 and its older sibling, the RX 570, with up to 1.6 times the performance.

Image via AMD

The Radeon 6500 XT’s product page lists expected performance stats for some games and claims Apex Legends hits 91 FPS, Fortnite reaches 140 FPS, and Call of Duty: Vanguard manages 91 FPS on 1080p high settings.

Software

Like most AMD Radeon graphics cards, the 6500XT will be compatible with AMD Adrenalin. The software optimizes drivers for certain games and allows one-click overclocking. For 2022, FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is integrated into the software suite to upscale games in real-time and boost frame rates.

The Radeon 6500 XT drops on Jan.19 for $199—and prospective buyers are probably hoping that availability won’t be an issue.