AMD FSR comes to 20 new games in 2022

AMD announced that more game developers will be using its FSR upscaling technoogy.

AMD announced that recently released and upcoming games would be receiving an update for or shipping with Fidelity Super Resolution later this year.

AMD revealed its next iteration of FSR in the form of FSR 2.0, released its driver-driven pixel upscaler Radeon Super Resolution, and unveiled a new feature for AMD Link in several YouTube videos on Thursday. The reveals were a part of its software lineup update and an introduction to what the company will talk about next Wednesday at GDC 2022.

Alongside the FSR 2.0 introduction, AMD showed a graphic featuring new games that will utilize the technology. The graphic shows about 20 different titles with FSR and eventually FSR 2.0 once it arrives.

Here’s the list of games receiving FSR, according to AMD:

Asterigos

Do Something

Escape From Tarkov

EvilVEvil

Forspoken

Ghostwire Toyko

Hellish Quest

Hitman III

Iron Conflict

The Dark World: Karma

Raji: An Ancient Epic

SCP: Pandemic

Stray Blade

Super People

Swordsman Remake

The Elder Scrolls: Online

Vampire: The Mascarade – Blood Hunt

V Rising

Warface

Workshop Simulator

None of the games listed have a timetable for FSR’s implementation. Still, the graphic claims that they are all coming soon. AMD also claims that over 90 different game developers support FSR. One of which is Avalanche Software, the studio behind the upcoming Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy.