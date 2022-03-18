AMD FSR 1.0 vs FSR 2.0 

On Thursday, AMD unveiled its next version of its proprietary pixel upscaler, Fidelity Super Resolution. Although the company promises to give more information next week at a GDC 2022 conference, it gave enough to show the difference between the two versions.

What is FSR?

FSR is AMD’s solution to pixel upscaling and supersampling released in 2021, similar to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampler (DLSS). In basic terms, it takes a lower resolution pixel count and scales it to a 4K image while maintaining the performance at the lower resolution. The solution lets less powerful GPUs run games at higher framerates without sacrificing too much graphical fidelity.

Players can choose from four different modes: Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Ultra Quality. Performance has the best impact on framerate increase but produces the worse upscaled image. In contrast, Ultra Quality offers the best picture and the most negligible performance increase on the other end.

The technology is only available in select games, but more developers are adding it to their titles. Game developers need to implement FSR in their games so players can enable the feature. Unlike DLSS, FSR is open-source and available on non-AMD GPUs too. Console developers can also use FSR.

FSR 1.0

FSR 1.0 uses a spatial upscaler in software instead of a temporal upscaler through machine learning. Spatial upscaling adds more pixels to an image frame-by-frame but doesn’t add detail. Because of this, it can result in some blurriness.

Temporal upscaling adds detail to an image based on previous frames by using the residual data to increase picture quality. The process involves dedicated cores in a GPU to reconstruct an image in greater detail from the native pixel count on the screen. While DLSS can yield impressive results, even surpassing the native resolution in some games, FSR 1.0 has struggled to match it.

However, FSR 1.0 opened the pathway to AMD Radeon Super Resolution. RSR uses the same process as FSR 1.0 without integration from a developer. A driver-based solution allows thousands of other games to use the pixel-upscaler in games that don’t support FSR.

FSR 2.0

Rather than continue with spatial upscaling, AMD decided to use temporal upscaling for FSR 2.0. However, the manufacturer is still utilizing a software-based method rather than ML. It is still open-source for developers to implement in games and game engines.

Additionally, 2.0 will incorporate an upscaled in-game anti-aliasing solution for supported games. Anti-aliasing takes jagged edges on an image and blurs them. Up close, the image may not look as fine when aliased but will look better at a distance. How FSR 2.0 upscales the anti-aliasing in-game is yet to be revealed.

Based on the initial showing with FSR 2.0 on Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, the next-gen can output better performance than its predecessor. Picture quality will be better in all four modes with the new technology, according to AMD. Currently, the only evidence of this is on AMD’s YouTube, with an image comparison between native image quality, FSR 1.0 and FSR 2.0.

While FSR 1.0 will still exist in the form of RSR, FSR 2.0 looks to shorten the gap Nvidia has made with DLSS 2.0. More examples are expected when the company speaks on Wednesday, March 23, at GDC 2022. AMD plans to make the software available in Q2 2022.