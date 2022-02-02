AMD confirms FSR support on Steam Deck

After being bumped from its original December release date, the Steam Deck is finally dropping in February and is still proving to be full of surprises, with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support being one of them.

Valve and AMD revealed the Steam Deck’s FSR support in a Q&A, which addresses questions posed by developers and publishers from a Steamworks event. AMD’s Sebastien Nussbaum and Alex Deucher also provided answers to several questions aside from confirming Steam Deck’s FSR support. The pair gave a succinct response to the question of whether the Steam Deck would feature FSR.

“FSR is already available for some applications that support it,” Deucher and Nussbaum said. “Games that already include FSR will work as is, but also FSR support will be included as part of an OS future release. Once that happens, games could potentially make use of FSR even if the games themselves don’t natively support it.”

FSR is AMD’s proprietary upscaling technology, meaning it renders the game at a lower resolution before upscaling to look like it’s running at a higher resolution. With this practice, AMD’s FSR can boost game performance and frames. AMD’s upscaling tech might also pair nicely with variable rate shading (VRS) in terms of saving on battery. VRS was also confirmed by the duo following reports that the Steam Deck would use VRS to boost battery life via a driver update.

Valve’s highly-anticipated Steam Deck drops on Feb. 24 for first-round reservation holders. Those who haven’t reserved a Steam Deck yet are looking at a Q2 2022 window.