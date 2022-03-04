AMD and Intel join growing list of companies halting Russian sales

AMD and Intel have both placed a freeze on services and sales to Russia and its ally Belarus. The announcements are in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Intel issued a statement on March 3 condemning the Russian invasion. In this statement, Intel revealed that it is suspending all Russian shipments. They also took the additional step of including Russia’s ally, Belarus, in those suspensions. Intel has raised $1.2 million in relief through the Intel Foundation’s employee donation and matching program. Intel closed its statement on a positive note.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine and the global community in calling for an immediate end to this war and a swift return to peace,” said Intel.

AMD is also confirmed to have joined the fold, according to a statement given to PCWorld via email.

“Based on sanctions placed on Russia by the United States and other nations, at this time AMD is suspending its sales and distribution of our products into Russia and Belarus,” said an AMD representative. “It is all AMD products and products we power (PCs, etc) in Russia and Belarus.”

These statements follow up on the United States Department of Commerce via its Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) introduction of export controls to target and restrict Russia’s access to technology and other products needed to sustain its military functionality.

Other major players in the semiconductor industry like TSMC quickly agreed to comply with the new export rules.

“TSMC complies with all applicable laws and regulations and is fully committed to complying with the new export control rules announced,” TSMC told Reuters. “The company also has a rigorous export control system in place, including a robust assessment and review process to ensure export control restrictions are followed.”

While many companies have been proactive in getting on board with the U.S. and E.U. sanctions, Russia only accounting for a mere 0.1 percent of the global business may have made the decisions easier. European semiconductor companies seemed un-phased at having to ice out Russia. German-based X-Fab and Dutch-housed NXP do not see the omission of Russian business as a danger to their operations. Both companies figure they can use the additional capacity to focus on other regions, according to a Bloomberg report. AMD echoed this in the statement given to PCWorld.

“Currently, we do not believe that the conflict will impact our ability to provide products, support, and services to our partners and customers,” said an AMD representative.

AMD and Intel join Microsoft and EA in freezing new sales and services in Russia and Belarus.