Amazon’s cloud gaming service, Luna, now live in US

A mix of free and subscription options are available now for all users.

Amazon launched its own cloud gaming service, Luna, in early access in October 2020. And now, anyone in the “mainland” U.S. has access to the service starting today as it launches fully.

Luna offers five channels that users can subscribe to for a set fee to access a selection of games from each. Additionally, Amazon Prime members can access the Prime Gaming Channel, which will give them access to a rotating list of games that changes monthly.

Image via Amazon

Along with the free Prime Gaming Channel, the launch includes a mix of channels that were included in the early access testing phase and new channels. Luna+, Ubisoft+, Family Channel, Retro Channel, and Jackbox Games Channel are all available now.

Here’s a brief description for each:

Prime Gaming Channel Amazon Prime members can play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through this channel. March’s games include Devil May Cry 5 and Observer: System Redux.

Luna+ A growing library of new and favorite titles that include more than 100 games like Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Control, SMITE, DiRT 5, Sonic Mania Plus, and more.

Ubisoft+ Subscribers gain access to more than 35 of Ubisoft’s popular new games such as Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Rainbow Six Siege.

Family Channel A curated collection of more than 35 games safe for kids and fun for families like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, and Overcooked!

Retro Channel A growing selection of retro titles from developers like Capcom and SNK, including Street Fighter II, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and more.

Jackbox Games Channel Subscribers will have access to all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games. This will also support Luna Couch to allow for instant multiplayer invites for any player, even if they don’t have Luna.



All players need to access Luna is a compatible controller or purchase the special Luna controller offered by Amazon. There’s also a Luna Controller app available for mobile that players can use.

As for cost, any early access customers or customers who sign up for Luna+ or the Family Channel by March 31 will lock in founder pricing for both and have access to Luna+ for $5.99 per month and the Family Channel $2.99 per month. Starting on April 1, those costs will rise to $9.99 and $5.99, respectively.

Image via Amazon Image via Amazon Image via Amazon

The Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel are both $4.99 per month, while the Ubisoft+ Channel is the premium channel of the group and will cost $17.99 a month.

For interested users, a new update is also live for the Luna client that lets users broadcast their gameplay live to Twitch with a camera overlay simply by clicking a broadcast button.