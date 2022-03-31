Amazon selling Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 restock coming today

If you missed out on PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, you might get another shot at a console today. Amazon is set for another PlayStation 5 restock, according to The Verge. But this time around, you’ll get a go a the disc-based version of the PS5. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X is already up for grabs. Those looking for a shot at a PS5 can expect the usual $499 price stage, while the Xbox Series X will share that price point.

To score one of these consoles, you’ll want to act fast and have an Amazon Prime membership. While the Xbox Series X has maintained stock for the better part of the morning, things could change rather quickly. Likewise, you’ll want to frequently check back on the PS5 Amazon page to ensure you’re there the moment the console becomes available. There’s no drop time this time, so you’ll need to keep a watchful eye.

It’s highly recommended, if not mandatory at this point, that you prepare ahead of time. This means having your card, billing, and shipping info on lock. You can also try tossing the PS5 into your wishlist ahead of time so that you don’t have to mess around with trying to find it through a regular search. But you’ll still need to refresh your list to make sure you’re seeing the most up-to-date information. Beyond that, there isn’t much else you can do to hedge your bets aside from going to the dark side and using a bot.

If you run into any issues, refresh the page. Just keep trying to get through and once you do, start the checkout process immediately to avoid any further errors or stock issues.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.