Amazon restocking PS5 Digital Edition tomorrow

Amazon is building up anticipation via Twitter for a limited restock of Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for Prime members. The console, as many of us know, is near impossible to attain at MSRP alongside the Xbox Series X.

The restock goes live on March 30 at 10am CT, but there will likely be the usual drove of bots to contend with along with the normal competition. Amazon will prioritize Amazon Prime members, much like Walmart’s conservation of consoles for its Walmart+ members. A monthly membership to Amazon Prime costs $14.99, while an annual membership costs $139. Of course, there’s always the 30-day free trial if you’re looking to get in and get out with a PS5 Digital Edition.

Join us at 8am PST on 3/30/2022 to purchase a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. See you there, while supplies last. https://t.co/UU9d43HTOR pic.twitter.com/dM76RPnUan — Amazon Video Games (@amazongames) March 29, 2022

While the PS5 Digital Edition isn’t as in-demand as the disc version, many fans are keen on getting their hands on next-gen performance in any shape they can, and this is an ideal opportunity. Despite not being the most popular version, the lack of a disk drive shaves off about $100—putting it at $399—and besides that, there isn’t really a difference. It’s easy to take jabs at the storage size not meeting the demands of today’s games, but the storage can be easily expanded, especially since going digital saves $100. Picking up another M.2 drive can help you get more mileage out of the console.

Be sure your information and payment methods are correct before drop time. Doing so will make it a lot easier to stay in the running. If you run into any errors or loading issues, just keep trying. Persistence is unfortunately the best way to net yourself a console.