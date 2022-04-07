Amazon is having a massive sale on Razer peripherals

Razer products of all kinds have been heavily discounted on Amazon. From headsets to keyboards and mice, there are plenty of options out there for those in need of decent gaming gear at a lower price.

Some of Razer’s best peripherals are on deck at lower prices. For starters, the Blackshark V2 Pro Wireless is $40 off right now. At under $200 regularly, the Blackshark V2 Pro is already a value, but dropping it even further makes its wide feature set shine a bit brighter. If you’re in the market for a wireless headset that includes THX 7.1 surround sound, 24 hours of battery, and a detachable mic for on-the-go music listening, the Blackshark V2 Pro is one to keep on your radar.

For a more heavily discounted audio option, the Nari Essential Wireless is a solid bet. These won’t net you some of the modern features of the Blackshark V2 Pro like the detachable mic and sizable battery, but the Nari Essential Wireless can still come in handy. Running at half off, the Nari Essential is a good pick for those in need of something cheap and quick.

On the gaming mouse end, the DeathAdder V2 is the upgraded version of a tried-and-true formula. With a right-handed ergonomic grip, eight programmable buttons, and Razer’s optical switches, this mouse feels modern and can keep up across genres. It isn’t the flashiest, but at $40 down from $70, the plain design might be easier to overlook.

If you’re in need of something wireless, then the Viper Ultimate might be more your speed. Taking about $60 off of the sticker price, the Viper Ultimate presents a stellar bargain. With competitors like Logitech G’s Pro X Superlight running up to $150, the Viper Ultimate is currently presenting what can be referred to as a steal. With a true ambidextrous design to support lefties, the Viper Ultimate provides southpaw gamers with a lightweight gaming option that few options offer.

Looking at keyboards, the Razer Huntsman Mini is one of the more exciting options to go on sale. With a modern 60 percent design that saves on space and promotes greater focus while gaming, the Huntsman Mini is a good choice for those who mainly use their PC for gaming. Razer’s optical switches make the Huntsman Mini one of the fastest around. But the lack of arrow keys can make the Huntsman Mini a bit unwieldy for other types of work.

For those who just can’t live without the arrow keys but still need a slightly more compact keyboard, the Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is a solid contender. With a favored TKL design and Razer’s optical switches, the Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is ready for travel. It also features a detachable cable for easy packing. It’s a keyboard that asks little from the user, other than to keep up with is its speedy switches.

No word on how long the sale is on for, but there are a ton more Razer products to check out. These are just a few of our top picks from the sale bin. Head over to Amazon to check out the rest.