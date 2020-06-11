Amazon confirmed that dummy listing of PS5 console and games was “an error”

Amazon UK added a number of placeholders listings for the PlayStation 5 console and several game titles yesterday. Now a Amazon UK spokesperson told IGN that “this was an error.”

Just one day before the PS5: Future of gaming event, the dummy listing could hint at the console and game announcements that will be made in the event. Dummy or placeholder listings are a preview of what’s to come so they can be filled out if and when those the release of the item happens.

The spokesperson only said that the PS5 console listing “was priced as a dummy product with a dummy price.” The console itself was priced at £599.99, around $746.

Amazon UK posted listings for 500GB, 1TB and 2TB models of the PS5. At around the same time, a reported 118 listings for PS5 games also appeared on the retailer’s site with only the publisher name, including Konami, Bethesda, and Rockstar.

Several of those listings included a £69.99 retail price, a little more expensive than the current-gen games UK retail at £59.99, and could hint at games to be announced. But fans will have to wait until the reveal event.

Sony hasn’t shown the console design beyond its dualsense controller, so the price should be announced after the reveal. But reports have said that its manufacturing cost is running at a $450, and stock could be limited in its first year. That could be in part due to the higher price of manufacturing, but the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t affected its production.



The PS5: Future of Gaming event is part of the Summer Game Fest and will go live today at 3pm CT.