Apple releases its flagship smartphone every year around September to October. Though the competition is there, being able to manufacture its own chip alongside developing the software gives Apple a performance advantage over most other brands.

When it comes to high-end phones, Apple’s main competition is usually itself, since users often get confused on which iPhone to pick up. Apple advertises the huge performance upgrades in every event, but feeling a real-life difference between two iPhone models that were released one year apart from each other can be a difficult task.

When a new iPhone is released, the model before it often goes on a discount, making fans wonder which one they should pick up. Knowing all the differences between iPhone 12 and 13 can help you decide which one you should buy or whether you should upgrade from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13.

Here are all the differences between iPhone 12 and 13.

Base storage

Apple finally put an end to the 64GB base model tradition in 2021 and the iPhone 13 starts with a 128GB option. The iPhone 12 only has a 64GB base storage.

Active users always find a way to run out of the 64GB base storage. Since using a micro SD card isn’t an option for iPhone users, you’ll need to settle on a model that’ll have enough storage for your needs.

If storage is your main concern, you’ll be able to get more of it in the base iPhone 13 and the price difference will be relatively small compared to the starting iPhone 12.

The iPhone 13 also caps out at 512GB while iPhone 12 can only go up to 256GB, which can be a deal-breaker for users who use their storage to the fullest.

Camera changes

The cameras on iPhone 13 and 12 may look similar from a distance, but it’s one of the key differences between the models.

The iPhone 13’s camera features a larger sensor, letting in 47 percent more light than its predecessor. The difference grows larger on Pro models. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is equipped with a bigger main sensor and an ultrawide sensor. These two differences will add to the image quality difference between the two models and can help fans decide on which phone to pick up if they enjoy taking lots of photographs.

The notch’s not gone, but it’s smaller

The notch has evolved into being iPhone’s trademark look. While some fans don’t mind the notch and just like the way it looks, there are also some that don’t like it and want an uninterrupted full screen.

While the notch looks like it’s here to stay for a little while longer, it’s at least gotten a bit smaller in iPhone 13. This means that iPhone 13 users will have access to a little more screen real estate.

There’s a chipset difference

Apple ships the iPhone 13 with its latest processor, A15. The iPhone 12, on their hand, still rocks the A14 chip from last year, which will still be powerful enough to complete hard tasks and play the most graphically intensive games.

The A15 chipset is faster than the A14, but the difference between them will often be negligible for the average user. While paying a little bit of extra money and opting in for the latest iPhone sounds exciting, it’ll be almost impossible to tell the performance difference while performing everyday tasks.

Apple 13 has a bigger battery

When iPhone 12 first came out in 2020, Apple believed that it would be able to make up for the smaller battery size with the optimization of its new chipset. While that certainly helped, small batteries started showing their age faster.

Despite not featuring the exact battery sizes, it looks like Apple’s looking to avoid making the same device since the iPhone 13 series should have about 1.5 to 2.5 hours longer battery life compared to their rivals from the 12 series.

120Hz is finally here with the iPhone 13 Pro models

Users have been waiting for the arrival of 120Hz to iPhone for a long time now. While it was available on iPads and many other Android phones, it took a while for Apple to implement the feature. While the base versions of both the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 doesn’t have a 120Hz screen, the Pro series of iPhone 13 has the ProMotion feature lacking in the iPhone 12 Pro.

When you enable ProMotion on iPhone 13, your phone will operate at different refresh rates depending on what’s on your screen. While games will make your phone run at 120Hz, reading an article online can keep your refresh rate at 10.

————

If you still can’t seem to make up your mind when it comes to deciding which iPhone to purchase, it may be a decent idea to see how much you can get for your old device when you trade it in. Some operators or retailers can give you better offers for iPhone 13 or iPhone 12, which can help you make up your mind.