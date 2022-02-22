All compatible Steam Deck games at launch

With the Steam Deck having access to the entire Steam catalog, it has the potential to have the best launch lineup in the history of gaming. But not every title in the Steam catalog will be compatible with the Steam Deck at launch.

Despite not every game being playable at launch on the Steam Deck, the Verified Games List is regularly updated and seems to be growing at a rapid pace. As of this article, there are 399 Verified games ready for the Steam Deck on launch day. Compare this to the 100 or so compatible titles back in January with only 60 being Verified and there’s hope for many more to come. Notable Verified titles include Death Stranding, God of War, Stardew Valley, Overcooked, Little Nightmares, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Control Ultimate Edition, and more.

Aside from Verified games, the Steam Deck is also compatible with those brandishing the Playable tag. These titles haven’t passed the verification process but can be played with minor adjustments. Playable games currently total at 327, putting the total number of compatible Steam Deck titles at 726. A few of these include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Dota 2, Inscryption, Valheim, Borderlands 3, and others.

Unsupported Steam Deck titles currently sit at 358 and include games with anti-cheat systems. But there’s still hope for games like Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Hunt Showdown, thanks to some developer-friendly Easy Anti-Cheat updates that steer the ship in the right direction.

For a complete and evolving list of compatible Steam Deck games, visit the Steam Deck Verified Games List. The list has compatibility information on over 1,000 games and is occasionally updated straight from the SteamDB. Using this tool, you’ll even be able to track when games were last tested. If you’d like, you can sign into the SteamDB from the list using your Steam login to get a closer look at things.

If you’d rather skip a step and check the compatibility of your library without having to cross-reference, the quickest way is to use the ChecMyDeck tool with the help of this guide.