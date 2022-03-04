All channels and games available on Amazon Luna

Amazon Luna, the company’s cloud gaming service, is now live for users in the United States, giving them access to hundreds of video games instantly via cloud streaming.
Luna offers its games through the use of channels, or individual subscriptions that give individuals access to a different selection of games depending on which channels they use.
At launch, Luna users have access to six channels, the Prime Gaming Channel, Luna+, Ubisoft+, Family Channel, Retro Channel, and Jackbox Games Channel. All of these offer games that can stream at up to 1080p and 60fps on PC, Mac, Android devices, iPhones, iPads, Fire TV, and other Fire devices.
Because Luna doesn’t function like most other streaming subscription services, instead offering multiple subscriptions, users will likely want to know exactly what they can get from each of the channels available. With that in mind, here are all of the channels and games available on Amazon Luna, including the pricing for each channel.
- Prime Gaming Channel
- Amazon Prime members can play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through this channel. Games rotate each month and may include limited-time trials for additional titles.
- Free for all Amazon Prime subscribers.
- Luna+
- A growing library of new and favorite titles that include more than 100 games like Mega Man 11, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Control, SMITE, DiRT 5, Sonic Mania Plus, and more.
- $5.99 per month if subscribed before April 1, after that, subs cost $9.99.
- Ubisoft+
- Subscribers gain access to more than 35 of Ubisoft’s popular new games such as Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Rainbow Six Siege.
- $17.99 per month
- Family Channel
- A curated collection of more than 35 games safe for kids and fun for families like SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom — Rehydrated, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion, and Overcooked!
- $2.99 per month if subscribed before April 1, after that, subs cost $5.99
- Retro Channel
- A growing selection of retro titles from developers like Capcom and SNK, including Street Fighter II, Metal Slug 3, Castlevania Anniversary Collection, and more.
- $4.99 per month
- Jackbox Games Channel
- Subscribers will have access to all eight Party Packs from Jackbox Games. This will also support Luna Couch to allow for instant multiplayer invites for any player, even if they don’t have Luna.
- $4.99 per month