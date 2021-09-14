All available iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro colors

It’s that time of the year for Apple fans once again. Though the release schedule of iPhone 12 shifted slightly last year, Apple seems to be on track this time around, and with the Sept. 14 Apple event, millions have tuned in to hear what’s new in the iPhone lineup.

To build suspense, Apple kicked off the event with other products like the iPad, the Apple Watch, and services like Fittness+, but then came time for iPhone 13 to show its true colors for the first time.

Apple’s iPhone 13, featuring the A15 Bionic chipset, comes in five different colors. New iPhone 13 colors include pink, blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) Red. Along with featuring new colors and new features, iPhone 13 also comes with a different camera design. Apple positioned the cameras diagonally, allowing iPhone 13 to stand out from last year’s iPhone 12.

Screengrab via Apple

It wouldn’t be a complete release without the Pro lineup, however. Like previous generations, iPhone 13 comes with two Pro models, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Compared to the base version, the more premium line of iPhones features a better build quality and additional features.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max comes in four colors: Silver, a new Sierra blue, Graphite, and gold. This model finally brings the 120Hz ProMotion display to iPhone, and it features a 20 percent smaller TrueDepth camera system on the front.

Screengrab via Apple

Apple is looking for a Sept. 24 release for both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Users will be able to pre-order their iPhone 13 of choice starting on Sept. 17.