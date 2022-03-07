Alienware OLED ultrawide available through Dell Premier

OLED gaming monitors are in short supply, so when Dell announced the Alienware AW3423DW at CES 2022, many were excited at the prospect of another standalone OLED monitor fit for PC gaming. Now, the specced out gaming monitor is here but only available for a select few.

Dell released the Alienware AW3423DW on its web store but locked it behind Dell Premier, the company’s corporate program. Limiting the initial release of a gaming monitor of this caliber seems somewhat pointless. Most business use cases are non-intensive, and it seems like an odd decision to not launch a gaming product directly to its intended audience right off the rip. Sure, it’s an expensive monitor that comes in at $1,307.49, but it’s one of the few OLED gaming monitors around and the demand is there, otherwise, this monitor would never have made it to market.

The Alienware AW3423DW features a 34-inch QD-OLED panel with a 175Hz refresh rate. For resolution, buyers are looking at 3440×1440 and a screen curve of 1800R. A big selling point here is the HDR True Black 400 for more vivid colors. On the connectivity end up things, the AW3423DW has almost everything you could ask for from a high-end monitor. This monitor offers everything from the expected Display Port and HDMI to a smattering of USB ports including a USB Type B upstream. No USB-C port to be found though, which is a little off considering the price.

For those with the cash, the Alienware AW3423DW will get a wide release on March 29. It may look like just another Alienware monitor release, but QD-OLED technology is shaping up to be the next big step in gaming monitors. Despite their above average price, they’re not far behind some of the pricer monitors out there. As usual, early adopters will be paying the new tech premium, though.

To learn more about QD-OLED technology, visit here.