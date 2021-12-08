A standalone Switch OLED dock is now available in the Nintendo Store

Two months after the official release of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo is allowing fans to buy dock units for the new console separately in North America.

When the new Nintendo Switch OLED model was first revealed, the developer announced that fans would be able to purchase docks separately. These units have been available in Europe since the beginning of this month and will now also be available to U.S. and Canadian customers. The standalone dock units aren’t available at retail stores, though, and can only be purchased from Nintendo’s online store.

Image via Nintendo

Although this dock is compatible with the older edition of the Nintendo Switch, the unit doesn’t come with an HDMI cable, AC adapter, or any packaging for that matter. The separate dock is sold in black or white and costs $69.99. Back cover replacements, also available in black or white, can be bought from the store for an extra $5.99 each.

The main advantage of this new dock is that it offers gamers with an average internet connection an ethernet or LAN port. But the standalone dock does come with one less USB port.

The Nintendo Switch OLED standalone dock is now available in the Nintendo Store.