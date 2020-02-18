A new Coral Pink Nintendo Switch Lite is launching in Japan in March

Nintendo is Japan has revealed a brand new Nintendo Switch Lite system that is set to come to the Land of the Rising Sun on March 20.

The color, a cute Coral Pink variant, joins the Turquoise, Yellow, and Grey models that have been available since late last year. The Pink lite is the first new color to be added to the standard collection and comes out at the same time as Animal Crossing: New Horizons (for obvious reasons).

Of course, it isn’t the first new Nintendo Switch Lite to be released however as that award belongs to the super limited and now hard to come by Pokemon Sword and Shield console that released with the games back in November.

There is no word yet on if the console will be coming to the US or Europe but we don’t imagine it won’t come eventually. We just need to wait to see exactly when and where it will turn up.

Pre-orders are set to go love in Jpan on March 7 and with the news that Switch shortages could be on the horizon from April onwards, you might want to get your hands on one from day one if you are super interested or risk not finding one at all for a short period of time.

The console is likely to cost around 19,980 yen, which is around $200 dollars or 220 euros (give or take) over in the west.