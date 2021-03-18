A lightweight beginner: Corsair Katar Pro XT review

While mainstream peripheral brands have been duking it out to create the lightest and most fully featured gaming mice, Corsair quietly released one of the more accessible lightweight gaming mice to date. The Katar Pro XT takes one of Corsair’s most flexible mouse designs and gives it the lightweight treatment.

Corsair makes a large range of gaming peripherals and hardware, but its gaming mice haven’t always been the talk of the town. The company’s line of mice features some unique shapes that prioritize comfort over flair with varying degrees of success. Fingertip and claw-grip users will be pleased to see the original Katar Pro’s shape has remained untouched despite the weight reduction.

Corsair’s Katar Pro XT succeeds thanks to its versatile shape, subtle take on the lightweight gaming mouse, and modest price.

Standard features, budget pricing

Photo via Colton Deck

The Katar Pro XT core features are on par with most industry standards. Corsair gave this mouse an 18,000 DPI PixArt PMW3391 sensor, 1,000Hz polling rate, an anti-drag paracord cable, a DPI button, PTFE feet, and a low weight of 73 grams. It measures in at 4.56 inches by 2.53 inches by 1.49 inches (LxWxH), which is slightly wider than Logitech’s similarly shaped G305.

Photo via Colton Deck

This mouse’s humble feature set stands out thanks to its lack of premium pricing. There are plenty of lightweight gaming mice that out-spec the Katar Pro XT, but none do it at such an affordable price. Even a standard Glorious Model O is more expensive than the Katar Pro XT, and the Model O’s honeycomb design is arguably more divisive.

The paracord is stiffer than other options out there, like the Speedflex cable on the Razer Viper.

The updated Katar Pro XT model drops its weight down to 73 grams from the original’s 96-gram weight. Coming in at four grams heavier than the Razer Viper, the Katar Pro XT’s weight is down there with the best of them while costing significantly less.

Versatile look, versatile shape

Photo via Colton Deck

It’s easy to look at the Katar Pro XT and not have many feelings about its appearance. Many lightweight gaming mice favor gaudy aesthetics and honeycomb designs. There’s merit to these intense designs, but it’s also nice to have something that blends in well on any desk, and the Katar Pro XT is a versatile product in that regard.

Not only does the Katar Pro XT blend in well visually, but its shape shares that same sense of versatility. No one mouse shape or grip style fits all gamers. The Katar Pro XT provides a comfortable, lightweight mouse for claw and fingertip-grip users specifically. Other mice like the Logitech G Pro X Superlight lend themselves well enough to a fingertip or claw grip, but the Katar Pro XT feels considerably more comfortable using these grips.

Photo via Colton Deck

The large hump toward the middle of the mouse and the dramatic taper at the back create a flexible shape that lends itself to all grip styles. Our reviewer was surprised at how easy it was to use a fingertip grip with the Katar Pro XT. Many shapes accommodate fingertip grips, but their downfall tends to be whether the side buttons can be easily reached. This Corsair model makes the side buttons easily accessible while using a fingertip grip, despite its bulbous midsection.

Users can get away with using a palm grip, but results will vary depending on hand size. For reference, our reviewer’s hand measures 19.5 centimeters (7.7 inches) in length from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the palm and 10.4 centimeters (4.1 inches) wide from thumb knuckle to the edge of the palm. Using a palm grip was a viable option, but our reviewer found themselves switching back to a fingertip grip on multiple occasions.

Click, click, scroll, scroll

Photo via Colton Deck

The buttons on the Katar Pro XT feel about as light as the mouse itself. Both the mouse one and two buttons feel responsive and light while still giving off a tactile click. Anyone who has used a mouse with Omron switches will likely recognize the feel of these switches.

Side buttons on the Katar Pro XT feature the same light response, but their glossy finish isn’t always the best in the heat of the moment. It may be a more subjective note, but the glossy finish made our reviewer less confident in their movements during prolonged sessions where oil built up on the side buttons.

Photo via Colton Deck

The scroll wheel on the Katar Pro XT isn’t anything fantastic, but it is the only RGB lighting zone and lets you know what DPI setting you’re on. It’s a very tactile scroll wheel that’s slightly more pronounced than a Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro but less than a Logitech G502 scroll wheel.

Each of the Katar Pro XT’s six buttons are programmable through Corsair’s iCUE software. Despite iCUE being one of the more polished customization softwares, our reviewer experienced crashing while adjusting DPI and calibrating the mouse. Every software has its issues, and at least Corsair’s user interface is easy to navigate. Still, crashing out when doing something as simple as adjusting the DPI on a barebones mouse like the Katar Pro XT is off-putting.

A perfect pair

Photo via Colton Deck

Corsair’s newest lightweight offering feels most at home on the MM700 RGB mouse pad. Our reviewer spent time using the Katar Pro XT on several soft mouse pads like the Logitech G840 XL, the Glorious XL Heavy, and an Omnitype desk pad. Out of all these options, Corsair’s MM700 felt the most comfortable.

The speed-to-control ratio felt a bit more balanced here than on other pads. Logitech’s G840 XL felt a bit too fast for our reviewer, resulting in them lowering the sensitivity. Glorious’ XL Heavy felt a bit sluggish, and Omnitype’s more niche offering felt slightly inconsistent by comparison.

A mouse pad won’t make you any better of a player—just like the Katar Pro XT won’t make you any better—but the two work well together to provide a quick and comfortable experience for claw and fingertip-grip users. It doesn’t hurt that the RGB lighting on both items is vibrant without being overly obnoxious.

If you’re not in the market for a new mouse pad, there’s no need to go throwing your money at Corsair twice. The Katar Pro XT will perform well enough on any surface with the right amount of adjustment.

Is this for you?

There’s a near literal ton of lightweight gaming mice on the market right now. With more lightweight gaming mice dropping by the month, it’s difficult for products to stand out. Corsair giving its Katar Pro design the lightweight treatment is a smart move that offers something different than most lightweight mice. In shaving the weight off of this design, Corsair provides a mouse that suits a variety of grips at an affordable price.

Some gamers might find this design too simple. But the price point justifies the lack of bells and whistles. Its paracord may also not be top tier, but the mouse glides, clicks, and flicks like a champ. There’s no denying that this is a strong option for those who feel their grip style hasn’t been represented in the lightweight gaming mouse market.

Pros

Affordable lightweight option

Simple design fits in anywhere

Comfortable mouse for fingertip and claw-grip users

Can accommodate a palm grip comfortably depending on hand size

Cons