A huge number of streaming apps will be available on Xbox Series X and S at launch, including Apple TV

Want to watch something? Xbox likely has it.

Microsoft has revealed that Apple TV is coming to Xbox Series X, Series S, and Xbox One on Nov. 10.

The news came alongside the announcement that the Series X and S will have a litany of streaming services on day one, including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, Twitch, and many more.

Image via Xbox

This marks the first time that Apple TV is available on an Xbox console, offering users the ability to stream shows such as Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant and Tehran.

Microsoft said existing streaming software will be enhanced by the capabilities of the new console, offering higher quality video and audio.

“With our new consoles, immerse yourself with fuller colors, enhanced dynamic range, and spatial sound just as the filmmakers and creators intended on Xbox Series X|S with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are supported on apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu,” Microsoft said. “Together, these advanced audiovisual technologies will take your favorite entertainment to new heights through ultravivid picture quality—incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail—alongside immersive moving audio that will transport you to new worlds.

Here’s the full list of streaming apps available on Xbox Series X and S at launch on Nov. 10: