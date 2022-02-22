A first look at the PlayStation VR2 headset

After officially unveiling the PlayStation VR2 at CES 2022, Sony has finally started sharing some design details about its latest VR outing. Just last month it revealed the full specs of the device, and today in a post on the PlayStation blog it showed off the new design.

In the post, senior vice president Hideaki Nishino describes how closely Sony followed the visual design of the PlayStation 5 when creating the VR2 headset. Nishino also notes the amount of testing and focus that was placed on the ergonomics of the headset itself, and details the new lens adjustment that has been added. This time around Sony has reduced the weight and size of the headset, and included a feedback motor.

PlayStation fans may also be excited to learn that the same small PlayStation logos that pepper the PS5 controller and console are also on the PS VR2 headset.

Currently, the release date and price for the PS VR2 are unknown. With the full specs and design revealed, though, we may see an announcement soon for the 4K capable headset. PS VR fans have been waiting over five years for an update to Sony’s VR headset, and the PSVR2 is shaping up to be quite the upgrade.